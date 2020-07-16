Search

Bid to covert town centre offices into flats

PUBLISHED: 16:12 16 July 2020

The building on King Street in Great Yarmouth could be converted into six flats. Picture: Google Maps.

The building on King Street in Great Yarmouth could be converted into six flats. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

A former office building in Great Yarmouth town centre could see new life as a block of apartments.

The planning application, submitted to the borough council, would see a building on King Street converted into six one-bedroom flats.

The site, opposite St George’s Theatre, is currently vacant and sits between a convenience store and electrical supply shop.

A grade II listed building, it was once a shop and was converted into offices late last century.

A document supporting the bid, submitted on behalf of developer BMC Yarmouth Ltd, based in High Wycombe, states: “The property is located at the very end of the high street which makes it conveniently close to the local amenities while still being out of the way allowing for quieter living and increased privacy.”

Planners are expected to make a decision by August 21.

Topic Tags:

