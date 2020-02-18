New life for former town centre cafe?
PUBLISHED: 09:43 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:43 18 February 2020
Archant
A former town centre cafe could reopen as a nail bar - if planners give the go-ahead.
Mocha Cafe, on Regent Street in Great Yarmouth, before it moved to a new premises next door. Picture: Google Maps.
The proposal would see the conversion of a premises on Regent Street in Great Yarmouth.
Until last summer the building had served as Mocha, a coffee and cake shop which relocated last September to a next-door building formerly occupied by Coleman Opticians.
The planning application, submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council, states that a company called USA Nails proposes changing to use of the building from cafe to nail bar.
According to the application there would be three full-time and one part-time employees, while the business would open from 9am to 6pm on Monday until Saturday.