Search

Advanced search

New Pleasure Beach ride will be ready for July re-opening

PUBLISHED: 11:16 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:16 23 June 2020

Albert Jones, managing director of the Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth, says staff and visitor safety will be paramound when rides re-open July 11. One of those is the new Lightning 360 ride, custom-built in Northern Italy. Picture: Pleasure Beach/Archant.

Albert Jones, managing director of the Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth, says staff and visitor safety will be paramound when rides re-open July 11. One of those is the new Lightning 360 ride, custom-built in Northern Italy. Picture: Pleasure Beach/Archant.

Archant

Thrill-seekers can breathe a sigh of relief as Great Yarmouth’s Pleasure Beach confirmed its brand new white knuckle ride will be ready to go when the park re-opens.

Visitors will be able to try out the new ride on July 11, when the park re-opens. Picture: Pleasure Beach.Visitors will be able to try out the new ride on July 11, when the park re-opens. Picture: Pleasure Beach.

The Lightning 360, which arrived from Northern Italy to Albert Jones’ Pleasure Beach along the seafront two-and-a-half weeks ago, will be completed by July 11 - just in time for the park’s general re-opening to the public.

Provided there is no major change to government guidance between now and then, visitors will be able to book online tickets for unlimited access to the rides over a three-hour period.

The Lightning 360 sits on a tower with eight arms each supporting a two-seater aeroplane themed carriage. This can be controlled by the user and turn 360 degrees.

Albert Jones said: “Our new Lightning 360 attraction should prove a big draw this summer and no doubt the Scenic, one of only a handful of remaining wooden roller coasters left in the UK, will be as popular as ever.”

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. A closed Pleasure beach Great Yarmouth. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANPictures from the Lock Down 2020. A closed Pleasure beach Great Yarmouth. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

You may also want to watch:

But Mr Jones stressed that “safety of visitors and staff remains our top priority.”

Tickets bought online will cost £12 for access to the 26 rides and attractions for three hours - though children aged under three can go free.

There will be up to three bookable sessions daily and at the end of each three-hour slot, the rides will temporarily close so staff can give the rides a deep clean.

Visitors will be asked to use hand gel provided at the entrance to each ride and ride capacity itself will be reduced.

A new ride, the Lightning 360, has arrived at the Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth. It is being assembled in time for a July 11 re-opening. Picture: Pleasure Beach.A new ride, the Lightning 360, has arrived at the Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth. It is being assembled in time for a July 11 re-opening. Picture: Pleasure Beach.

Floor markers will also be put in place to help with social distancing, and enhanced cleaning procedures will be applied throughout.

When it opens, a classic mix of crowd favourites will be up and running - the Freefall Tower, dodgems, haunted house, monorail, the log flume, the Big Apple roller-causter, the cups and saucers ride and the “Twister” experience.

Mr Jones said: “We are confident that our new protocols for cleaning and social distancing will ensure that families can enjoy some much needed post lock down fun safely.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Dispersal orders for village playing fields under police crackdown on large gatherings

Norfolk Police have imposed dispersal orders on three Norfolk playing fields after complaints Picture: Getty Images

WATCH: Poignant scenes as street claps funeral cortege for bowls’ ace Vera, 87

People lined the streets in Braddock Road, Caister, to pay their respects to Vera Punchard, a popular club bowler, who has died aged 87 Picture: Liz Coates

Great Yarmouth’s famous Joyland and Pleasure Beach attractions gear up to reopen

Great Yarmouth's amusement arcades and fun parks are gearing up for a July re-opening, though the specific date is still unclear. Picture: James Bass

‘It’ll be a year before things get better’ - Businesses reflect on recovery prospects

Emma Jarvis from the Hair Base says she's expecting it to be a full year before her business might recover, even with the government's business interruption grant. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Dispersal orders for village playing fields under police crackdown on large gatherings

Norfolk Police have imposed dispersal orders on three Norfolk playing fields after complaints Picture: Getty Images

WATCH: Poignant scenes as street claps funeral cortege for bowls’ ace Vera, 87

People lined the streets in Braddock Road, Caister, to pay their respects to Vera Punchard, a popular club bowler, who has died aged 87 Picture: Liz Coates

Great Yarmouth’s famous Joyland and Pleasure Beach attractions gear up to reopen

Great Yarmouth's amusement arcades and fun parks are gearing up for a July re-opening, though the specific date is still unclear. Picture: James Bass

‘It’ll be a year before things get better’ - Businesses reflect on recovery prospects

Emma Jarvis from the Hair Base says she's expecting it to be a full year before her business might recover, even with the government's business interruption grant. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

New Pleasure Beach ride will be ready for July re-opening

Albert Jones, managing director of the Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth, says staff and visitor safety will be paramound when rides re-open July 11. One of those is the new Lightning 360 ride, custom-built in Northern Italy. Picture: Pleasure Beach/Archant.

Man ‘behaving inappropriately’ on Gorleston beach

Gorleston beach during the spring bank holiday weekend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lifeboat crew warns pet owners after rescuing stranded dog off Norfolk coast

Hemsby Lifeboat worked with a local fishing vessel to save a dog, and a member of the public who'd tried to assist, from drowning off Winterton beach. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat

Great Yarmouth charity shop reopening this week

YMCA has opened a new charity shop in Market Gates Picture: Liz Coates

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google