New Pleasure Beach ride will be ready for July re-opening

Albert Jones, managing director of the Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth, says staff and visitor safety will be paramound when rides re-open July 11. One of those is the new Lightning 360 ride, custom-built in Northern Italy. Picture: Pleasure Beach/Archant. Archant

Thrill-seekers can breathe a sigh of relief as Great Yarmouth’s Pleasure Beach confirmed its brand new white knuckle ride will be ready to go when the park re-opens.

Visitors will be able to try out the new ride on July 11, when the park re-opens. Picture: Pleasure Beach. Visitors will be able to try out the new ride on July 11, when the park re-opens. Picture: Pleasure Beach.

The Lightning 360, which arrived from Northern Italy to Albert Jones’ Pleasure Beach along the seafront two-and-a-half weeks ago, will be completed by July 11 - just in time for the park’s general re-opening to the public.

Provided there is no major change to government guidance between now and then, visitors will be able to book online tickets for unlimited access to the rides over a three-hour period.

The Lightning 360 sits on a tower with eight arms each supporting a two-seater aeroplane themed carriage. This can be controlled by the user and turn 360 degrees.

Albert Jones said: “Our new Lightning 360 attraction should prove a big draw this summer and no doubt the Scenic, one of only a handful of remaining wooden roller coasters left in the UK, will be as popular as ever.”

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. A closed Pleasure beach Great Yarmouth. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. A closed Pleasure beach Great Yarmouth. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

But Mr Jones stressed that “safety of visitors and staff remains our top priority.”

Tickets bought online will cost £12 for access to the 26 rides and attractions for three hours - though children aged under three can go free.

There will be up to three bookable sessions daily and at the end of each three-hour slot, the rides will temporarily close so staff can give the rides a deep clean.

Visitors will be asked to use hand gel provided at the entrance to each ride and ride capacity itself will be reduced.

A new ride, the Lightning 360, has arrived at the Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth. It is being assembled in time for a July 11 re-opening. Picture: Pleasure Beach. A new ride, the Lightning 360, has arrived at the Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth. It is being assembled in time for a July 11 re-opening. Picture: Pleasure Beach.

Floor markers will also be put in place to help with social distancing, and enhanced cleaning procedures will be applied throughout.

When it opens, a classic mix of crowd favourites will be up and running - the Freefall Tower, dodgems, haunted house, monorail, the log flume, the Big Apple roller-causter, the cups and saucers ride and the “Twister” experience.

Mr Jones said: “We are confident that our new protocols for cleaning and social distancing will ensure that families can enjoy some much needed post lock down fun safely.”