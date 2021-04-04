New ride at Pleasure Beach as re-opening date revealed

Published: 5:30 AM April 4, 2021

Director Jamie Jones ready to welcome the public back to the Pleasure Beach at Great Yarmouth.

Thrill-seekers will have been at a loss these past few months following the closure of theme parks.

But the co-director of the Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth has announced exciting plans for reopening, including a brand new ride.

New additions to the theme park also include a revamp of the classic Snails and Fairy Tales ride.

The Pleasure Beach at Great Yarmouth will reopen on April 14.

Co-director Jamie Jones, who has been running the amusement park with his brother Aaron Jones for just under a year, confirmed plans for reopening.

"We will be re-opening on April 14 from 12pm until 4pm and after this date we will be opening during weekends only," Mr Jones confirmed.

"We plan to open for May bank holiday and once the summer season hits the plan is to be open full time.

"Like last year we will be operating a closed gate system with limited capacity and hand sanitizing to abide by Covid rules."

Director Jamie Jones ready to welcome the public back to the Pleasure Beach at Great Yarmouth.

The green light for re-opening in just under two weeks comes as welcome relief for Mr Jones, but he admitted missing out on two Easter seasons in a row had been tough.

"It is definitely tough because Easter is a busy time for us, on a par with busy days in the summer.

"But we fully understand the government's reasoning for opening amusement parks back up in April and can't fault the support we have received."

Director Jamie Jones, with the revamped classic snails ride, ready to welcome the public back to the Pleasure Beach at Great Yarmouth.

As well as a revamp of the classic Snails and Fairy Tales ride including new lighting, Mr Jones confirmed plans for a brand new ride at the south side of the park.

He said: "We've got plans for a brand new ride and will be making further announcements in the next week so watch this space.

"We've been pleasantly surprised by the number of people who have pre-booked tickets.

"Our aim this year is to focus on our digital output and we've already done this by launching our new website, with plans for a new app later on this year."

The Pleasure Beach at Great Yarmouth.

The park has also been nominated for three awards at this year's ScareCon Awards after their successful Fairground Frights series during Halloween 2020.

The winner for each category of the awards will be announced in May.

The Pleasure Beach at Great Yarmouth.

The Pleasure Beach at Great Yarmouth.

Director Jamie Jones ready to welcome the public back to the Pleasure Beach at Great Yarmouth.




