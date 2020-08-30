Video

‘My legs were shaking’ - Man proposes to girlfriend at Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth

Daniel Sanders proposing to Abbie Bull at the Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Pleasure Beach.

A couple’s shouts and screams as they rode a seafront rollercoaster were quickly succeeded by shrieks of joy when the man proposed to his girlfriend at a famous Great Yarmouth theme park.



Daniel Sanders and Abbie Bull, both 29, and from Milton Keynes, had visited the town many times before and have always enjoyed the rides at the Pleasure Beach.

But on Saturday (August 29), Mr Sanders had planned something a little different.

He had contacted the park’s owners in July to organise the proposal and then told his partner they had won a “mystery Facebook competition” for a private ride on the rollercoaster.

And as they arrived at the ride, Ms Bull was oblivious to what was about to unfold.



Mr Sanders said: “I was so nervous. My legs were shaking and my heart was pounding.”

The couple were given their ‘prizes’ and then loaded into the carriage by staff.

They screamed and shouted as they plummeted down the slope and as they pulled into the station their favourite song, ‘Beauty and the Beast’, from the Disney film of the same name, started to play over the park’s speakers.

Ms Bull said: “I was really shocked. When I heard the music playing I thought that’s nice, that’s our song, and [Daniel] got out and started waffling on, I knew he was going to propose.”



The couple are spending the Bank Holiday weekend in Great Yarmouth.

Mr Sanders said: “We love it here, we’d love to move here eventually. It’s such a laid-back and relaxing place to be.”

They went to the same secondary school and have known each other since they were 12-years-old.

Ms Bull said: “When we left school we lost touch a bit, but we were still friends on Facebook.



“We got back in touch about two years ago and it just went from there.”

The Disney song is a reference to their nicknames.

“The Beauty and the Beast, they are our pet names for each other, they are in our phones as well and it’s my favourite Disney film,” Ms Bull said.

Staff at the Pleasure Beach said: “Congratulations Daniel and Abbie. We are so happy we could share your special day with you. Everyone from the Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach wishes you all the very best in your marriage.”

The couple is returning to Milton Keynes on Monday.