Man arrested after police break up 3am fight

PUBLISHED: 15:05 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 24 July 2020

St Peter's Road - the scene of a 3am fight which had to be broken up by police. Photo: Google

A man was arrested in a Norfolk seaside town after police broke up a street fight in the early hours of the morning.

According to Norfolk Constabulary, officers were on patrol in the St Peter’s Road area of Great Yarmouth at 3am on Friday, July 24, when they noticed two men fighting in the street.

Officers pulled up by the mini roundabout which joins with Nelson Road Central where they stepped in to intervene.

Those involved in the altercation were known to one another.

One of the men, aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence, but has since been released with a caution.

