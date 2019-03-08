Driver seen leaving pub charged in Great Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth police charged a man with drink-driving on July 8 after spotting him leave a pub and get into a car. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police. Archant

A man who left a Great Yarmouth pub and got into a car has been charged with drink-driving.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Vehicle stopped in Great Yarmouth after the driver was seen to leave a public house. The driver blew well over the limit at the roadside. He then failed to provide 2 satisfactory specimens of breath when required at the station. #charged #fatal4 1691/359 #721 pic.twitter.com/8y5d02DLWm — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) July 7, 2019

Great Yarmouth Police said a car was stopped in the town on Sunday (July 7) after the driver was seen leaving a pub.

"The driver blew well over the limit at the roadside," officers said in a tweet.

You may also want to watch:

They also said he failed to provide two satisfactory breath samples at the station.