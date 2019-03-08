Search

Driver seen leaving pub charged in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 10:57 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 08 July 2019

A man who left a Great Yarmouth pub and got into a car has been charged with drink-driving.

Great Yarmouth Police said a car was stopped in the town on Sunday (July 7) after the driver was seen leaving a pub.

"The driver blew well over the limit at the roadside," officers said in a tweet.

They also said he failed to provide two satisfactory breath samples at the station.

