Driver seen leaving pub charged in Great Yarmouth
PUBLISHED: 10:57 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 08 July 2019
A man who left a Great Yarmouth pub and got into a car has been charged with drink-driving.
Great Yarmouth Police said a car was stopped in the town on Sunday (July 7) after the driver was seen leaving a pub.
"The driver blew well over the limit at the roadside," officers said in a tweet.
They also said he failed to provide two satisfactory breath samples at the station.
