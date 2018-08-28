Search

Police chase man for ‘considerable distance’ before arrest in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 21:17 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 21:17 02 December 2018

A man has been arrested after a chase in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ian Burt.

A man who was wanted on multiple offences led police on a chase before being arrested in Great Yarmouth.

Great Yarmouth Police revealed on Twitter that they had chased the man for a ‘considerable distance’ in an incident on Saturday night.

Officers relied on directions from Great Yarmouth’s town centre CCTV team as the chase developed.

The CCTV operators were thanked by police in the tweet on Sunday night.

21:17 Andrew Fitchett
