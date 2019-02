Man arrested in Great Yarmouth on suspicion of drug-driving

A man was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday, February 12. Archant

A man has been arrested in a Norfolk town on suspicion of drug-driving.

1 male arrested on suspicion of drug driving and driving with no insurance. #fatal4 #Sgt1734 pic.twitter.com/lLUKz3TAK1 — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) February 12, 2019

Great Yarmouth Police stopped a car in the early hours of Tuesday (February 12).

One man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

Police also said he had been driving without insurance.