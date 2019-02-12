Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Inside the house where officers found ‘substantial’ cannabis operation

PUBLISHED: 17:47 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:47 15 February 2019

The premises, around the corner from the Magistrates Court, was the scene of a forensic examination on Friday (February 15) as officers moved through the rooms, removing the plants and gathering evidence.

The premises, around the corner from the Magistrates Court, was the scene of a forensic examination on Friday (February 15) as officers moved through the rooms, removing the plants and gathering evidence.

Archant

A “well-planned” cannabis factory of more than 400 plants has been uncovered by police in Great Yarmouth after officers went to a house following reports of a burglary.

A “well-planned” cannabis factory of over 400 plants has been uncovered by police in Great Yarmouth after officers went to a house following reports of a burglary.A “well-planned” cannabis factory of over 400 plants has been uncovered by police in Great Yarmouth after officers went to a house following reports of a burglary.

The premises, on Rampart Road, around the corner from the magistrates court, was the scene of a forensic examination on Friday (February 15) as officers moved through the rooms, removing the plants and gathering evidence.

Six rooms on three floors had been used for growing the plants, with windows boarded up and insulation taped to the interior walls.

Extractor fans had also been installed in each room and multiple lights dangled on wires from the ceiling.

On the street outside the pungent smell of cannabis hung in the air.

The premises, around the corner from Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court, was the scene of a forensic examination on Friday (February 15) as officers moved through the rooms, removing the plants and gathering evidence.The premises, around the corner from Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court, was the scene of a forensic examination on Friday (February 15) as officers moved through the rooms, removing the plants and gathering evidence.

Inspector Will Drummond, of Great Yarmouth police, said the find was “substantial”.

It was a “well-thought out” operation of over 400 plants, he said.

The inspector said it was difficult to put a figure on how much the drugs would have cost but that a substantial amount had been taken off the streets.

The inspector said that he had seen a lot of cannabis growing and that this was “well set-up” and “well-planned”.

Extractor fans had been installed in each room.Extractor fans had been installed in each room.

Earlier on Friday, at 1.30am, police had been called to the area following reports of a burglary.

When arriving at the house officers discovered the cannabis factory.

Thirty minutes later police stopped a car on Suffolk Road and arrested four men on suspicion of the burglary.

One of them, in his 20s, is from Gorleston.

Extractor fans had been installed in the rooms where the cannabis plants were growing in the house in Great Yarmouth.Extractor fans had been installed in the rooms where the cannabis plants were growing in the house in Great Yarmouth.

The other three men, all from Middlesex, are in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

They were still in custody in Great Yarmouth police station on Friday afternoon.

Two police forensic vans were parked outside the building, which remained sealed off while investigators inspected the premises.

A woman who lives on the street said she was still awake last night when she heard “a hell of a load of banging going on”.

The building consists of two adjoining houses, with one used for growing the plants.

The other house is divided into two flats.

The “gardener”, or person who had tended the plants, had lived in one of the flats, the inspector said.

Most Read

Lost picture of the Beatles playing Great Yarmouth developed after 55 years in a drawer

This photo of the Beatles, taken in 1963 in Great Yarmouth, was printed only on February 5, 2019. Mark Harrison had worked in a photographer's studio in the town, from where he had salvaged the negative. His son, Richard, printed the photo last week.

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

Dog is killed after being attacked by two others in Great Yarmouth

Police are appealing for information after a dog was attacked by two others in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

#includeImage($article, 225)

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Hadleigh United 2 Great Yarmouth Town 1: Bloaters beaten in relegation dogfight

Great Yarmouth celebrate Aaron Sanders' strike against Hadleigh but it wasn't enough to gain a share of the spoils. Picture: Paul Voller

Inside the house where officers found ‘substantial’ cannabis operation

The premises, around the corner from the Magistrates Court, was the scene of a forensic examination on Friday (February 15) as officers moved through the rooms, removing the plants and gathering evidence.

Norfolk man jailed for being drunk on plane - but remains on the run

Karl Foster, 37, of Gorleston has been jailed for six months for being drunk on a plane but has jumped bail. Picture: Archant

Crews called to fire in Caister

Fire crews were called to a fire in Castle Lane, Caister on Friday afternoon which is believed to have been started deliberately. Picture: Google Maps

Brexit Party founder, friend of Nigel Farage, and Norfolk resident - who is Catherine Blaiklock?

Catherine Blaiklock, Brexit Party founder. Photo: Andrew McMeekin Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists