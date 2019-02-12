Video

Inside the house where officers found ‘substantial’ cannabis operation

The premises, around the corner from the Magistrates Court, was the scene of a forensic examination on Friday (February 15) as officers moved through the rooms, removing the plants and gathering evidence. Archant

A “well-planned” cannabis factory of more than 400 plants has been uncovered by police in Great Yarmouth after officers went to a house following reports of a burglary.

The premises, on Rampart Road, around the corner from the magistrates court, was the scene of a forensic examination on Friday (February 15) as officers moved through the rooms, removing the plants and gathering evidence.

Six rooms on three floors had been used for growing the plants, with windows boarded up and insulation taped to the interior walls.

Extractor fans had also been installed in each room and multiple lights dangled on wires from the ceiling.

On the street outside the pungent smell of cannabis hung in the air.

Inspector Will Drummond, of Great Yarmouth police, said the find was “substantial”.

It was a “well-thought out” operation of over 400 plants, he said.

The inspector said it was difficult to put a figure on how much the drugs would have cost but that a substantial amount had been taken off the streets.

The inspector said that he had seen a lot of cannabis growing and that this was “well set-up” and “well-planned”.

Earlier on Friday, at 1.30am, police had been called to the area following reports of a burglary.

When arriving at the house officers discovered the cannabis factory.

Thirty minutes later police stopped a car on Suffolk Road and arrested four men on suspicion of the burglary.

One of them, in his 20s, is from Gorleston.

The other three men, all from Middlesex, are in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

They were still in custody in Great Yarmouth police station on Friday afternoon.

Two police forensic vans were parked outside the building, which remained sealed off while investigators inspected the premises.

A woman who lives on the street said she was still awake last night when she heard “a hell of a load of banging going on”.

The building consists of two adjoining houses, with one used for growing the plants.

The other house is divided into two flats.

The “gardener”, or person who had tended the plants, had lived in one of the flats, the inspector said.