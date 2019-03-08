Search

WATCH: Van set on fire in suspected arson attack

PUBLISHED: 12:52 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 22 October 2019

A van was set on fire in a suspected arson attack in Great Yarmouth on October 22. Picture: Courtesy of The Golfers Arms.

Archant

A van was set on fire in a suspected arson attack.

Norfolk Police were called at 2.18am on Tuesday (October 22) to reports of the blaze on Salisbury Road in Great Yarmouth.

One fire engine went to the scene and crew used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

Officers said nobody was injured in what is being treated as suspected arson.

Investigations are ongoing.

Amy Roberts, 24, said her partner drives the van for work.

She said they were made aware of the blaze when police officers knocked on their door at 2.30am.

Referring to her two-year-old son she said: "Luckily he was still asleep."

