Motorcyclist who performed wheelies in car park issued with warning from police

A motorcyclist who performed wheelies in St Nicholas car park, Great Yarmouth has been warned by police his bike could be seized if he continues to perform stunts. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A motorcyclist who was seen performing wheelies in a car park has been warned his bike will be seized if he is seen driving in an anti-social manner again.

The message comes after police in Great Yarmouth have started to clamp down on drivers who perform stunts.

The motorbike rider was seen doing wheelies in St Nicholas car park on Wednesday, July 31.

The driver was issued with a public spaces protection order (PSPO) breach and a Section 59 notice which means his vehicle can been seized if he is found to be driving inconsiderately or carelessly within the next 12 months.

PC Richard Temple, based in the operational partnership team at Great Yarmouth, said: "Although we welcome vehicle enthusiasts in Great Yarmouth, we will not tolerate anti-social driving disturbing residents who live in the area.

"We will make sure that anyone not adhering to the law will be dealt with appropriately and that could mean seizing your vehicle."

Anyone with information about anti-social driving in Great Yarmouth should contact police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.