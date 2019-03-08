Man found at hospital with wire cutters and drugs
PUBLISHED: 08:52 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:52 15 November 2019
James Paget University Hospital
A man acting suspiciously at a hospital had wire cutters and suspected class A drugs.
Great Yarmouth Police have said they were called to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston in the early hours of Friday (November 15) by security staff who had noticed a man acting suspiciously near the bike sheds.
The man was found with wire cutters and a quantity of suspected class A drugs, police said.
He was arrested.
