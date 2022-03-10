Have you lost a heart-shape locket in Great Yarmouth?

This locket is one of many things that have been handed in at Great Yarmouth Police Station. Is it yours? - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A lost family heirloom has been handed into Great Yarmouth Police Station with officers trying to find its owner.

Police have said they have had a number of items handed in and amongst them is a piece of jewellery.

The locket, which is in the shape of a heart, contains two black and white photographs inside.

One photo is of a man wearing a jumper, a shirt and tie and one of a woman wearing an opened collar blouse.

A statement from Great Yarmouth Police said: "Have you lost a locket matching this description?"

If anyone has information on the locket and/or its owner, they should contact PC Darren Knight at Great Yarmouth Police Station via 101 extension 3174 or by emailing Darren.Knight@norfolk.police.uk.