Published: 12:44 PM December 23, 2020

Police seized a car in Great Yarmouth only five minutes after the driver had bought the vehicle. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A motorist drove their new car for only five minutes - before it was seized by police.

The Ford Fiesta was stopped on the bypass off the Gapton Hall roundabout in Great Yarmouth at 12.22pm on Tuesday (December 22).

The driver had just picked up the new car, according to a tweet from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT).

#A47 Gt Yarmouth - East team just stopped driver who just picked up their new car. Within 5 minutes of purchasing it We stopped it and driver was reported for no insurance #Seized #Sec165 #ProactivePolicing - Driver said they were going to insure when they got home. 🙄. 880/7007 pic.twitter.com/zUFC7b1z9G — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) December 22, 2020

Officers said they stopped the car and reported the driver for having no insurance.

"The driver said they were going to insure when they got home," the police said.







