Driver's new car seized by police - after only five minutes

Daniel Hickey

Published: 12:44 PM December 23, 2020   
Police seized a car in Great Yarmouth only five minutes after the driver had bought the vehicle. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A motorist drove their new car for only five minutes - before it was seized by police.

The Ford Fiesta was stopped on the bypass off the Gapton Hall roundabout in Great Yarmouth at 12.22pm on Tuesday (December 22).

The driver had just picked up the new car, according to a tweet from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT).

Officers said they stopped the car and reported the driver for having no insurance.

"The driver said they were going to insure when they got home," the police said.



