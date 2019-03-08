Investigation continues into crash during police chase

A man who injured a woman during a police chase remains on the run. Picture: Joleen Azevedo Archant

Police are still searching for a driver who crashed into three cars during a police chase.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The aftermath of a crash on York Road in Great Yarmouth on July 31. Picture: Daniel Hickey. The aftermath of a crash on York Road in Great Yarmouth on July 31. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Following the collision on York Road in Great Yarmouth, the driver involved in the pursuit left the car and fled the scene.

Officers had earlier attempted to stop a black Vauxhall Astra on St Peter's Road at 9.35pm on Wednesday, July 31.

The car then drove up Nelson Road before crashing into an oncoming Vauxhall Corsa and two parked cars.

A female passenger in the Corsa was taken to James Paget University Hospital with a leg injury.

Residents of York Road described hearing a "massive bang".

One woman said: "As a resident in York Road this was a truly horrific thing to see."

Police are still investigating the incident and trying to trace the driver of the Astra.

Anyone with information should contact PC George Healey at Acle Police Station, on 101.

You may also want to watch:

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.