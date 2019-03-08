Driver late for work 'took a risk' driving while intoxicated, police say
PUBLISHED: 15:46 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 24 July 2019
A driver who was late for work "took a risk" driving while intoxicated, Great Yarmouth Police have said.
Officers tweeted that a vehicle in Gorleston was seized for driving without insurance on Wednesday (July 24) morning.
"The driver 'took a risk' as he was late for work this morning," the police said.
He also took a roadside breath test.
"Intoxicated but not over the limit," officers said.
