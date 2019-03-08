Driver late for work 'took a risk' driving while intoxicated, police say

A driver 'took a risk' driving while intoxicated in Gorleston, Great Yarmouth Police have said. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police. Archant

A driver who was late for work "took a risk" driving while intoxicated, Great Yarmouth Police have said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Vehicle seized for no insurance in Gorleston after driver 'took a risk' as he was late for work this morning. He also blew 22 on a roadside breath. Intoxicated but not over the limit. #fatal4 #s165 #721 pic.twitter.com/9fJlAUmkut — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) July 24, 2019

Officers tweeted that a vehicle in Gorleston was seized for driving without insurance on Wednesday (July 24) morning.

"The driver 'took a risk' as he was late for work this morning," the police said.

He also took a roadside breath test.

"Intoxicated but not over the limit," officers said.

You may also want to watch: