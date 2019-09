Car seized for driving without lights on

Police stopped a car driving without lights at night in Great Yarmouth on September 7. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police. Archant

Police seized a car for driving at night without lights - and insurance.

Vehicle was seen driving without its lights on. Turns out the drivers insurance policy had expired. #S165

#85 pic.twitter.com/A2gowWdcH6 — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) September 6, 2019

Officers stopped the car in Great Yarmouth on Saturday (September 7).

"Vehicle was seen driving without its lights on," police said.

"Turns out the driver's insurance policy had expired."

The car was seized by police.

