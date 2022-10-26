'Please dig deep' - Poppy appeal is launched at town centre event

The launch of the Great Yarmouth Poppy Appeal - Credit: Anthony Carroll

People in Great Yarmouth are being urged to dig deep into their pockets to support this year's Poppy Appeal.

On Wednesday morning the town's Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal was launched at the market area.

The launch event featured military jeeps on display by the market and an opening ceremony with borough mayor Graham Plant, council leader Carl Smith, Rev Canon Simon Ward of the the Minster, members of the local Royal British Legion branch and live 1940s music.

Dennis Capel, vice chairman of the Royal British Legion's Great Yarmouth branch, said previous appeals had raised about £40,000 in the town.

He said: "Today is to launch the Poppy Appeal, which starts on Saturday going through to November 13.

"We are supporting all veterans and serving members of the armed forces.

"Please support the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal. Starting Saturday we will have collectors everywhere."



