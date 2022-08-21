Hundreds enjoy festival celebrating Portuguese links to country
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Hundreds of people have enjoyed a celebration of the long links between England and Portugal.
Over the weekend Great Yarmouth's Drill House on York Road played host to the Treaty of Windsor Festival.
The two day festival was named after the 1386 treaty between the kingdoms of England and Portugal, the oldest diplomatic alliance in the world.
Organised by the community arts organisation the Reprezent Project with the support of Out There Arts and Culture Events, the event had Portuguese food and drink on offer, music, bingo and games and activities for children to enjoy.
Ruben Cruz, head of the Reprezent Project, said: "The event went really well. We had about 500 people on Saturday and at least 150 on Sunday.
"We had many comments from people saying they enjoyed celebrating different cultures."
The event was funded by National Lottery funding, with Mr Cruz saying he hoped the event can be held again next year.