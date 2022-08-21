Hundreds enjoy festival celebrating Portuguese links to country

Taylor Frostick with her face painted at the Treaty of Windsor Festival at The Drill House in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Hundreds of people have enjoyed a celebration of the long links between England and Portugal.

Over the weekend Great Yarmouth's Drill House on York Road played host to the Treaty of Windsor Festival.

Kizzy Ryall Davies and Raul Cansas Zamora, tutors at Drillaz Circus School, demonstrating some circus stunts at the Treaty of Windsor Festival in Great Yarmouth.

The two day festival was named after the 1386 treaty between the kingdoms of England and Portugal, the oldest diplomatic alliance in the world.

The Treaty of Windsor Festival at The Drill House in Great Yarmouth.

Organised by the community arts organisation the Reprezent Project with the support of Out There Arts and Culture Events, the event had Portuguese food and drink on offer, music, bingo and games and activities for children to enjoy.

Kizzy Ryall Davies and Raul Cansas Zamora, tutors at Drillaz Circus School, demonstrating some circus stunts

Ruben Cruz, head of the Reprezent Project, said: "The event went really well. We had about 500 people on Saturday and at least 150 on Sunday.

Ruben Cruz, founder and chairman of the Reprezent Project

"We had many comments from people saying they enjoyed celebrating different cultures."

Ronan singing at the Treaty of Windsor Festival

The event was funded by National Lottery funding, with Mr Cruz saying he hoped the event can be held again next year.

The Reprezent Project team working at the festival at The Drill House in Great Yarmouth

Bruno Alexandra and Ana Pazeiro working behind the bar at the festival at The Drill House in Great Yarmouth.

Taylor Frostick playing with ribbons at the festival

Elana Eaglen painting a shark with her mum Hayley at the festival




