Hundreds enjoy festival celebrating Portuguese links to country

Anthony Carroll

Published: 6:54 PM August 21, 2022
Taylor Frostick with her face painted at Windsor Treaty Festival at The Drill House in Great Yarmout

Taylor Frostick with her face painted at the Treaty of Windsor Festival at The Drill House in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Hundreds of people have enjoyed a celebration of the long links between England and Portugal.

Over the weekend Great Yarmouth's Drill House on York Road played host to the Treaty of Windsor Festival.

Kizzy Ryall Davies and Raul Cansas Zamora, tutors at Drillaz Circus School, demonstrating some circu

Kizzy Ryall Davies and Raul Cansas Zamora, tutors at Drillaz Circus School, demonstrating some circus stunts at the Treaty of Windsor Festival in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The two day festival was named after the 1386 treaty between the kingdoms of England and Portugal, the oldest diplomatic alliance in the world.

Windsor Treaty Festival at The Drill House in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Danielle Booden

The Treaty of Windsor Festival at The Drill House in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Organised by the community arts organisation the Reprezent Project with the support of Out There Arts and Culture Events, the event had Portuguese food and drink on offer, music, bingo and games and activities for children to enjoy.

Kizzy Ryall Davies and Raul Cansas Zamora, tutors at Drillaz Circus School, demonstrating some circu

Kizzy Ryall Davies and Raul Cansas Zamora, tutors at Drillaz Circus School, demonstrating some circus stunts - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ruben Cruz, head of the Reprezent Project, said: "The event went really well. We had about 500 people on Saturday and at least 150 on Sunday.

Ruben Cruz, founder and chairman of Reprezent Project, at Windsor Treaty Festival at The Drill House

Ruben Cruz, founder and chairman of the Reprezent Project - Credit: Danielle Booden

"We had many comments from people saying they enjoyed celebrating different cultures."

Ronan singing at Windsor Treaty Festival at The Drill House in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Danielle Boo

Ronan singing at the Treaty of Windsor Festival - Credit: Danielle Booden

The event was funded by National Lottery funding, with Mr Cruz saying he hoped the event can be held again next year.

Reprezent Project team working at the Windsor Treaty Festival at The Drill House in Great Yarmouth.

The Reprezent Project team working at the festival at The Drill House in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Daniell Booden

Bruno Alexandra and Ana Pazeiro working behind the bar at Windsor Treaty Festival at The Drill House

Bruno Alexandra and Ana Pazeiro working behind the bar at the festival at The Drill House in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Taylor Frostick playing with ribbons at Windsor Treaty Festival at The Drill House in Great Yarmouth

Taylor Frostick playing with ribbons at the festival - Credit: Danielle Booden

Elana Eaglen paiting a shark with her mum Hayley at Windsor Treaty Festival at The Drill House in Gr

Elana Eaglen painting a shark with her mum Hayley at the festival - Credit: Danielle Booden


Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
