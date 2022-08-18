Town festival to celebrate links between England and Portugal

A previous event at the Drill House, which is hosting a Windsor Treaty festival at the weekend - Credit: Marcin Rodwell

The oldest diplomatic alliance in the world is to be celebrated in Great Yarmouth this weekend.

In1386 the Windsor Treaty was signed between the kingdoms of England and Portugal.

On Saturday and Sunday a Windsor of Treaty Festival will be held in Great Yarmouth to celebrate the close links between the two countries and Portuguese culture.

Great Yarmouth has a large Portuguese population, with more than 3,500 nationals applying for EU Settlement Status following the Brexit vote.

The Windsor of Treaty Festival will be held at the Drill House in York Road between 11am and 11pm on Saturday and between 11am and 4pm on Sunday.

It will feature live music, a magician, circus workshops, a DJ during the day, and drinks and a barbecue.

There also will be two minimarkets selling Portuguese and local farm produce.

The event is hosted by the Reprezent Project with the support of Out There Arts.

It also features new community group Culture Events.

Culture Events will be introducing music from Emanuel Silva, who will be performing Portuguese folk music, and Sandra Rego who will be hosting Portuguese and English Karaoke sessions.

A statement from organisers said: "The Treaty of Windsor Festival is a celebration of the 656-year anniversary between England and Portugal and will be taking place at the Drill House, Great Yarmouth.

"Families and friends are invited to attend for free and celebrate the longest alliance in the world by participating in local and international culture and heritage through food,music, drink, games, workshops and many more activities."

On May 9, 1386, the diplomatic alliance between Portugal and England was ratified by the Treaty of Windsor.

The oldest peace treaty in Europe was finalised through the marriage of King John I of Portugal to Philippa of Lancaster.

King Richard II ruled England at the time.

Winston Churchill, in a speech in the House of Commons in October 1943, famously described the unique and ancient friendship between England and Portugal as an alliance “without parallel in world history”.

The free to attend Treaty of Windsor Festival has been funded by National Lottery funding.