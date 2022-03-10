News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Meet Great Yarmouth teen who picks litter as a hobby

James Weeds

Published: 2:16 PM March 10, 2022
Connor Smith out litter picking in Great Yarmouth with Daisy. Picture: Danielle Booden

Conner and Daisy will usually be out for over an hour a day collecting litter. Conner said he usually fills two bags with rubbish on a single trip. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Some school students can't wait for the final bell so they can go out with their friends or go online.

But Connor Smith can't wait to get home so he can go litter picking with his dog, Daisy.

Connor, 15, has been litter picking every day after school since January 2019.

With a lead in one hand and a litter picker in the other, Connor takes a stroll through Great Yarmouth doing his bit to keep the streets clean.

He said: "As soon as I get back from school, it's me and Daisy and we go out to see what we can clear up."

Connor Smith out litter picking in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Danielle Booden

Connor Smith out litter picking in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Year 11 student said he often fills over two plastic bags with rubbish - from drink cans to crisp packets.

Conner's hobby began at school when he saw a photo of litter floating in the Atlantic Ocean.

"I thought it looked disgusting," Conner said.

"I want to keep the streets clean and I want to help stop rubbish from going into our seas."

Connor Smith out litter picking in Great Yarmouth with Daisy. Picture: Danielle Booden

Connor Smith and his dog Daisy take daily strolls around town to help keep the streets clean. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Connor also takes part in beach cleaning organised by Sea Shepherd UK and even continued his street cleaning hobby during the pandemic.

He said: "I became obsessed with it during Covid. I thought it was a good thing to do while I was able to get out of the house.

"There was still plenty of litter about, even during the lockdowns.

"My friends think it's a hobby. My teachers think it's a day job and it kind of is. It helps me when I am stressed."

Connor Smith ready to head out litter picking in Great Yarmouth with Daisy. Picture: Danielle Booden

Connor Smith ready to head out litter picking in Great Yarmouth with his Bull Mastiff Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross, Daisy. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Conner, a student of Novaturiant School on Euston Road, said his school was remarkably clean and he wanted to maintain these high standards outside of the classroom. When he leaves school, he is interested in becoming an environmental ranger.

"My school is brilliant," Conner said. "My headteacher is very nice, but my favourite teachers are Tabitha and Tracey Borgenvik."

Connor Smith outside his school in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Danielle Booden

Connor Smith is a proud pupil of Novaturient School. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Conner's mum Stacey, 35, said she was unaware of her son's hobby for the first few months.

"It was only when a friend sent me a photo of him doing it that I realised," Mrs Smith said.

"He just wants to help people. Nothing is holding him back.

"I'm very proud."

Connor, Guy and Stacey Smith, with their dog Daisy, outside their home in Great Yarmouth. Picture: D

Connor, Guy and Stacey Smith, with their dog Daisy, outside their home in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Danielle Booden

GYB Services, which collects bins, noticed Conner's efforts and provided him with additional equipment.

