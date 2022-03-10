Meet Great Yarmouth teen who picks litter as a hobby
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Some school students can't wait for the final bell so they can go out with their friends or go online.
But Connor Smith can't wait to get home so he can go litter picking with his dog, Daisy.
Connor, 15, has been litter picking every day after school since January 2019.
With a lead in one hand and a litter picker in the other, Connor takes a stroll through Great Yarmouth doing his bit to keep the streets clean.
He said: "As soon as I get back from school, it's me and Daisy and we go out to see what we can clear up."
The Year 11 student said he often fills over two plastic bags with rubbish - from drink cans to crisp packets.
Conner's hobby began at school when he saw a photo of litter floating in the Atlantic Ocean.
"I thought it looked disgusting," Conner said.
"I want to keep the streets clean and I want to help stop rubbish from going into our seas."
Connor also takes part in beach cleaning organised by Sea Shepherd UK and even continued his street cleaning hobby during the pandemic.
He said: "I became obsessed with it during Covid. I thought it was a good thing to do while I was able to get out of the house.
"There was still plenty of litter about, even during the lockdowns.
"My friends think it's a hobby. My teachers think it's a day job and it kind of is. It helps me when I am stressed."
Conner, a student of Novaturiant School on Euston Road, said his school was remarkably clean and he wanted to maintain these high standards outside of the classroom. When he leaves school, he is interested in becoming an environmental ranger.
"My school is brilliant," Conner said. "My headteacher is very nice, but my favourite teachers are Tabitha and Tracey Borgenvik."
Conner's mum Stacey, 35, said she was unaware of her son's hobby for the first few months.
"It was only when a friend sent me a photo of him doing it that I realised," Mrs Smith said.
"He just wants to help people. Nothing is holding him back.
"I'm very proud."
GYB Services, which collects bins, noticed Conner's efforts and provided him with additional equipment.