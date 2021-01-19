Town centre post office closed as staff self-isolate

Published: 10:27 AM January 19, 2021

The post office inside WH Smith in Great Yarmouth is closed due to staffing issues caused by coronavirus.

A town centre post office has been forced to close for the second time in a week.

Great Yarmouth Post Office, inside the WH Smith store in King Street, is closed for Tuesday, January 19 "due to staffing issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic" a spokesman said.

The service plans to be in a position to re-open on Wednesday.

Previously the branch had temporarily closed on Friday due to staffing issues but had re-opened.

Alternative branches include Southtown Road and North Denes.

You may also want to watch:

During the lockdown Great Yarmouth Post Office also has revised hours and it is not open on a Saturday afternoon or all-day Sunday.

The spokesman added: "It is not appropriate to discuss the heath of staff and whether they have tested positive.

"Suffice to say that staff are having to self-isolate."

Post offices are classed as essential retailers by the Government along with banks and building societies.







