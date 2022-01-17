Great Yarmouth in 2022 - Key trends to look out for this year

There have been positive predictions across the board for 2022 in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

With Omicron cases on the wane and some optimism returning, Great Yarmouth is set to bounce back in 2022.

We have spoken to those in the know to see what the future holds in some key areas - including housing, tourism, and the high street.

Housing market

Chartered Surveyors Aldreds said that already the housing market is incredibly busy in the area.

Darren Crawley, sales director at Aldreds, said: "We're finding the market is very busy and we expect that to continue.

"However, there is more demand than supply - especially with rentals.

"It's not unusual to have 16 applications for one rental property.

"It's incredible."

Aldreds is currently involved with 16 new bungalows in Hopton.

Elsewhere, the first phase of Cornfields in Bradwell - which saw 48 properties being built - has also been completed with one remaining property for sale.

Tourism

In December, it was announced that at least 14 different events from 2022 will be supported by Visit Great Yarmouth's £420,000 injection into tourist events including full funding for summer fireworks in Hemsby and Great Yarmouth.

Parkdean Resorts - who operate Vauxhall, Summerfields, Cherry Tree, Breydon Water and California Cliffs holiday parks - also expect staycations to continue, reporting their "bustiest ever day" for sales on December 30.

A spokesperson for Parkdean said: “We’re pleased to say that holiday bookings are already looking strong for 2022.

"We recorded our busiest ever day for bookings on December 30, proving that people really have fallen back in love with the Great British Holiday, enjoy the stunning locations on their doorstep without the threat of delayed flights, PCR tests and quarantine.”

Health

James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) - which has recently celebrated its milestone 150,000th vaccine - will be turning 40-years-old this year.

A spokesperson from JPUH said: "We will continue to provide quality care for our patients while working with our partners across Norfolk and Waveney to further improve services.

"We will also continue to play a role in the historic Covid-19 vaccination programme.

"We are also celebrating a major milestone in the history of the James Paget, which turns 40 this year.

"The hospital is planning to use the whole year to cast a spotlight on the Paget’s past, present and future in providing healthcare for the local community.

"Key to the success of the celebrations will be the involvement of the local community - and we’ve already had a great response, with people sending in their stories and photographs."

Development for a new hospital will continue throughout the year.

The spokesperson added: "In early 2022, the James Paget will submit its Strategic Outline Case for review, a significant step towards its vision of a modern hospital and health and care campus in the future."

The hospital is asking patients and residents for their views on plans for the new hospital.

Great Yarmouth Town Centre

Jonathon Newman, manager at Great Yarmouth Town Centre Partnership, expects 2022 to be a good year for the Market Place, and said: "There are reasons to be positive.

"There was recovery to footfall last year, but Omicron and guidelines were a bit difficult in December.

"If we are safely coming out of the pandemic by the end of the first quarter, I think the town centre is in a good place to recover.

"Occupancy is at its highest in over three years as local businesses and entrepreneurs have taken up spaces in the town centre."

Mr Newman said the ongoing developments in the town centre - including the £4.6m revamp to the market and developments to The Conge and across the town centre - are all reasons to have hope.

Gorleston High Street

Kevin Huggins, chairman of Gorleston Traders Association, said: "Once the Omicron variant is out of the way and the weather gets better, we hope to go back to normal.

"We hope to get the High Street back to its vibrant self.

"It's hard to predict at the moment because of the variant and business is a little bit slow, as it was in December, but hopefully we can bounce back.

"There have been a few new shops opening, so it is looking positive."