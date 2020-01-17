Search

£350,000 makeover in store for 16th century house

PUBLISHED: 09:45 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:45 17 January 2020

Things are looking up for the last timber-framed building in Great Yarmouth, 160 King Street. Picture: Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust

Archant

A makeover is in store for one of Great Yarmouth's oldest buildings after its restoration team were awarded a grant of £350,000.

The The "jetted" section of 160 King Street, Yarmouth's last timber-framed building. Photo: Liz Coates

Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust (GYPT) has been conducting repair work on 160 King Street, a 16th century timber frame building, since purchasing the premises, with the borough council, in 2018 after it had fallen into a state of disrepair.

Darren Barker, project director at GYPT, said: "Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust is delighted to receive such incredible support from the Architectural Heritage Fund. The grant means that we can preserve and reuse precious historic buildings which might otherwise be lost.

"It will enable us to build capacity and push ahead with our ambitious five year plan using heritage as a vehicle for positive change and regeneration."

160 King Street is Great Yarmouth's only surviving example of a 16th century jettied timber frame building.

The jettied upper floor was characteristic of 'row' houses, and this is one of the only row houses that still exists in the town.

A report from the council in 2017 showed that the timber-framed building fell into disrepair after being neglected since 2001.

Councillors then voted for the compulsory purchase of the site in a bid to save the historic structure.

The report said the building offered "a direct link with the town's mediaeval origins and is a rare survivor".

Once restored the property will provide a commercial space on the ground floor and residential space above.

The Architectural Heritage Fund has also awarded the trust a heritage development pilot grant of £147,643.

The grant will help the trust adapt five projects across Yarmouth's town centre.

These include a number of listed former houses and an historic pub converted for a mix of affordable housing, tourism and commercial use, as well as a Victorian church and 14th-century flint and brickwork round tower, part of the town's medieval town wall, that will be adapted for holiday accommodation.

A spokesperson for the Architectural Heritage Fund said: "Together, these projects will leave a legacy of additional affordable housing and an expanded tourist economy in the town."

First look at what town's £3.5m Market Place will look like

A redevelopment of Great Yarmouth's historic Market Place is a key part of the borough council's vision to regenerate the town centre Picture: GYBC

Multi-agency swoop on string of town centre shops

A multi-agency operation focused on King Street in Great Yarmouth uncovered around 17,500 illegal cigarettes Picture: Liz Coates

Thousands of illegal cigarettes and alcohol seized in raids in Great Yarmouth and Norwich

More than 17,000 cigarettes and approximately £10,000 of alcohol have been seized following a multi-agency operation in Norfolk Picture: ERSOU

House fire being treated as suspected arson attack

A house on Mill Road in Great Yarmouth was sealed off after a fire on January 13. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Even mannequins go as Debenhams prepares to close for the last time

Mick Fecher of Caister with two of the mannequins he bought from Debenhams for his hobby art project making unusual lamps Picture: Liz Coates

