Clear-out of medieval house uncovers Yarmouth’s ‘rich history’

Members of the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust were clearing out a 16th century house when they found a Yarmouth Mercury dated 1932 and an empty bottle of Spanish wine. Archant

The Yarmouth Mercury and a bottle of wine - sounds like a good night?

Back in 1932, before television and Netflix, it was at least how some residents entertained themselves, at least according to one interpretation of the evidence found in a medieval house in the seaside town.

On Tuesday (March 12) members of the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust (GYPT) were clearing debris from a building on King Street when they found an empty bottle of Spanish wine and a Yarmouth Mercury, dated August 27, 1932.

Darren Barker, the GYPT’s managing director, said: “It is all part of the rich history of the town.”

In those days the paper was a broadsheet.

“There was not a lot of news in it but some fascinating adverts,” Mr Barker said.

While advertising newfangled products, the ads are themselves products of their time.

One declares the health benefits of cooking with electricity.

There are also listings for the Hippodrome, with a circus show including an aquatic musical comedy for performance the following Monday.

And although short on news, the paper reported from the courts that an 81-year-old man had been touting tickets on Britannia Pier.