Great Yarmouth Pride 2019 - First headline act announced as 5,000 expected to throng streets

PUBLISHED: 13:03 02 April 2019

Pride celebrations are coming to Great Yarmouth, creating similar scenes to those in Norwich last year Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Thousands of rainbow-clad revellers are expected to gather in Great Yarmouth for the resort’s first ever Pride festival this summer.

Preparations are gathering pace for Great Yarmouth's first ever Pride event Picture: Nick ButcherPreparations are gathering pace for Great Yarmouth's first ever Pride event Picture: Nick Butcher

Organisers this week announced the first headline act and confirmed preparations were building ahead of the event on June 29 which includes a colourful seafront parade and range of acts on the main stage.

Kyle Hussey of Caister said the celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender culture would boost the town’s economy as Pride followers who chased parades and events across the country descended on the town.

The 31-year-old sexual health worker also revealed leading the entertainment on the main stage would be an act billed as the UK’s top Kylie tribute - perfect to get the party going.

Meanwhile anyone local who has an entertaining talent that would add to the outdoor festive event is being encouraged to get in touch, or to enter the town’s Pride Idol competition to win a place on the main stage.

Mr Hussey said the tribute artist who had met the real Kylie would be “a big draw” at the event.

A colourful Pride parade is coming to Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile Picture: Nick ButcherA colourful Pride parade is coming to Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile Picture: Nick Butcher

Feedback so far from across the country had been heartening with up to 5,000 likely to be heading to Yarmouth to celebrate diversity.

On the whole the resort was tolerant, Mr Hussey, said.

“The idea of Pride is to show we are here and to get on with it.

“It is seen as a party but it’s more of a protest in a way.

Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile is preparing to host its first ever Pride parade Picture: James BassGreat Yarmouth's Golden Mile is preparing to host its first ever Pride parade Picture: James Bass

“There are a lot of people who have never been to a Pride event before in the local area and they are really excited about it.”

The parade will be along the Golden Mile starting at around 11am.

The location for the main stage is still being negotiated.

Meanwhile with lots of local money-spinning events and raffles help to fund Yarmouth Pride CIC (Community interest company) organisers are hoping more businesses will come on board with sponsorship and prizes.

“One of the reasons were are looking at holding it here is because it is a regeneration area,” Mr Hussey added.

“We are hoping the new Premier Inn Hotel will be up and running in time, and the Pleasure Beach and seafront restaurants will benefit.”

On Easter Sunday a fundraising event is being staged at Quay Pride in South Quay with family fun and a pool competition during the day followed by cabaret/Drag Idol from 9pm.

To get involved visit the Pride Facebook page.

