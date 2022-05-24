Great Yarmouth Pride march postponed amid council criticism

Discussions are due to take place next week over whether a Pride march can still take place in Great Yarmouth.

Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride had hoped to hold the march later in the summer but said it had not heard back from the borough council about its bid to celebrate equality.

In a Facebook post the organisation labelled the council's response as "complete inaction" and said it was "bitterly disappointed" at the the event being postponed.

The first Pride march took place in Great Yarmouth in 2019 - Credit: Archant

However a meeting has now been organised for next week with hopes the event can be rescheduled.

The borough council had said its events team had tried to arrange a previous meeting with the Pride group but unfortunately it had not been possible.

A council statement said: "We remain keen to support the event and to celebrate Pride across the borough."

The council said it was always best to contact to the Great Yarmouth Event Safety Advisory Group, made up of representatives from the council and partner agencies to provide a single point of contact for event organisers.

The first Great Yarmouth Pride event was held in the town in 2019.