Pride march will transform town with 'glorious sea of colour'

A celebration of diversity will take place in Great Yarmouth in September after Pride organisers rescheduled a major summer event.

Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride has announced the town will host the One World, One Heart One Pride event on Saturday, September 3.

It will feature a seafront parade and then an outdoor events stage, where people will have to pay to enter.

The event will also be paying tribute to Kevin Cantwell who was known for his drag act Alexis St Clair and who died earlier this year.

He is said to have loved Great Yarmouth as a holiday destination and the event's main stage will be named The Alexis St Clair Memorial Stage in tribute to him.

Organisers had hoped to stage the Pride event at the end of June and had accused Great Yarmouth Borough Council of "inaction" over its request to stage it.

The event is called One World, One Heart, One Pride - Credit: Nick Butcher

In a Facebook post Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride revealed details of the rescheduled event.

it said: "This year the parade will make its way along the seafront before turning up through the town transforming Great Yarmouth into a glorious sea of colour.

"Following the march we will be holding an outdoor event with a main stage full of entertainment.

"Our stage this year will be called The Alexis St Clair Memorial Stage in memory of a great supporter not only of Pride, but of Great Yarmouth as a regular holiday destination, Kevin Cantwell, also known as the drag act Alexis St Clair who sadly passed earlier this year.

"The event space will have a multitude of acts throughout the day as well as stalls, food vendors and bars and an exclusive accessible area to view the stage. There will also be other fringe areas with different activities."

Organisers go on to say the stage area will be ticket only to take into account "planning and contingency and also funding for further years".

A Pride march will be held in Great Yarmouth in September - Credit: Archant

There will be free areas with activities.

More information on the event, including tickets and venue details, will be released through Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride's Facebook page.

The borough council says its supports events such as Pride and the meeting about June with organisers had to be postponed, with one of the event members getting Covid.