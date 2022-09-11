God save the King! - Town hall proclamation of accession ceremony held
- Credit: Anthony Carroll
More than 100 people have witnessed a historic event in Great Yarmouth as a proclamation of accession for King Charles III was read out this afternoon.
A crowd gathered outside Great Yarmouth Town Hall to hear borough mayor Graham Plant make the announcement.
The ceremony started at 1.30pm with the Bishop of Thetford the Rt Rev Alan Winton saying a prayer.
Before he read out the proclamation Mr Plant said: “It is with a heavy heart I stand before you today following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"On behalf of the borough of Great Yarmouth, I have sent condolences to the Royal Family.
“We are here on this momentous day to proclaim the new sovereign, who we are sure will continue to serve the country with the same dedication and devotion to duty.”
After the proclamation was read out people sang the national anthem and gave three cheers for King Charles III.
The first member of the public to gather outside the town hall was teenager Matthew Knight.
Mr Knight, 18, arrived at the town hall at 11am and had met King Charles III when he had come to the Royal Norfolk Show as the then Prince of Wales.
He said: "I think it really important to remember the Queen as she has served our country for 70 years.
"King Charles is also a good man and will serve the country well."
Barry and Josie Fitzgerald arrived outside the town hall at noon to pay their respects to the Queen and support King Charles III.
Mrs Fitzgerald 68, said: "I think she has been such a brilliant Queen and throughout my life has been there for the country."
Dave and Tina Tristram had come from Caister to witness the proclamation.
Mrs Tristram, 72, said: "She has served her country from a young age and she never deviated from that."
After the ceremony Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader Carl Smith said the people of the borough had rallied round the Royal Family in the wake of the Queen's death.
He said: "I think everyone has come together in this historic moment in all our lives."
The borough council has announced an extraordinary meeting of the full council will be held on Thursday from 6.30pm to allow councillors to pay tribute to the Queen and welcome King Charles III to the throne.