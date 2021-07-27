7 big projects in Great Yarmouth and when they are happening
- Credit: Arielshotsuk Instagram
Key milestones for a number of big projects around Great Yarmouth have been outlined in the borough council's annual 'action plan'.
The document, to be discussed at a meeting of the policy and resources committee on Tuesday (July 27), outlines the projects and activities Town Hall will be working on over the next twelve months.
Some of the projects are further down the line than others in terms of development - and here is a list where seven of them are at:
Operations and Maintenance Campus
Work on an offshore energy campus on the South Denes peninsula began earlier this month with the demolition of a number of buildings on the riverside.
The project is expected to be finished by March 2022.
Outdoor Market
The £4.6 million redevelopment began in April with the wooden frame, or glulam structure, delivered on time in July.
The council has said the market is due to open in April or May next year
North Quay regeneration
Town Hall is acquiring land along North Quay for a multimillion redevelopment to improve the entrance to the town.
In July 2021, it hopes to get specialist advice for opening the site up for investment.
Great Yarmouth University Campus
By March next year, the council aims to have developed a plan for a new third-level campus, affiliated with the University of Suffolk, and possibly located at the former Palmers/Beales store.
Marina Centre
In November, the council will seek an operator for the new Marina Centre.
The venue itself should be open by summer 2022.
It will contain a new leisure centre on the Great Yarmouth seafront, which will have three swimming pools and flumes, a 100-station health and fitness gym with views to the sea and an indoor climbing zone.
Third River Crossing
Work on the new bridge, which will connect the A47 with the port, began in January and is expected to be finished by March 2023.
CCTV
A complete upgrade of the town centre's CCTV should be ready by December this year.