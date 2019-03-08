Three men flee on speedboat from 'nasty' assault
PUBLISHED: 09:59 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:59 14 October 2019
Archant © 2012
Three men fled in a speedboat after an alleged assault in a pub.
Norfolk Police said the incident happened at the Fisherman's Pub in Burgh Castle.
Broadsbeat tweeted: "The three males who fled in a speedboat following a nasty assault at the Fisherman's pub in Burgh Castle have been identified thanks to CCTV."
Police have confirmed no arrests have yet been made but investigations into the incident, which happened on July 31, are ongoing.
Comments have been disabled on this article.