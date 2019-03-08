Three men flee on speedboat from 'nasty' assault

Police are investigating an assault at a Burgh Castle pub on July 31. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

Three men fled in a speedboat after an alleged assault in a pub.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Police said the incident happened at the Fisherman's Pub in Burgh Castle.

Broadsbeat tweeted: "The three males who fled in a speedboat following a nasty assault at the Fisherman's pub in Burgh Castle have been identified thanks to CCTV."

Police have confirmed no arrests have yet been made but investigations into the incident, which happened on July 31, are ongoing.

You may also want to watch: