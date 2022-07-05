Mural in Great Yarmouth celebrating Queen's jubilee is defaced

The Queen mural has been vandalised at Great Yarmouth station - Credit: Reprezent Project

A mural which was painted in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee has been defaced at a train station.

People arriving at Great Yarmouth station were shocked to discover the mural, which features Her Majesty alongside a picture of the train that brought her to the town in 1985, had been vandalised.

Ruben Cruz, founder and chairman of Reprezent Project, which worked as part of a partnership with artist Gnasher, Greater Anglia and Great Yarmouth Borough Council to create the project, revealed his disappointment at discovering the graffiti.

The Queen is said to be a big supporter of rail travel, arriving by train into Great Yarmouth in 1985. - Credit: GYBC

He said: "We created the piece to talk about the history and heritage - what we did was street art, not graffiti.

"In total, it took about a year to get the mural approved.

"Please respect our hard work in the rain and sun. We are a not-for-profit organisation and we put very long volunteering hours in the planning, preparation and delivery to make this town a more attractive, colourful and a great place to live."

Ruben Cruz, of Reprezent Project - Credit: Reprezent Project

The mural also features the nearby town hall which this year celebrates its 140th anniversary and images of the Queen throughout her reign.

Mr Cruz said he plans for the mural to be restored - adding he hopes it could be removed by using white spirit.

"We're not mad at them - just sad," he said. "We'd actually love to have the people that did this to work with, not against us.

"We are here to celebrate and bring colour to Great Yarmouth."

Reprezent Project aims to provide dynamic and inclusive artistic, creative and alternative cultural activities and initiatives.

The mural which was painted in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the 140th anniversary of Great Yarmouth Town Hall - Credit: GYBC

Mr Cruz, who is originally from Portugal but stayed due to the large Portuguese community in the town and to join his sister, said he wants to help put Yarmouth on the map.

He added: "We are a bunch of diverse boys and girls that would like to celebrate the town's culture, art and build a stronger artistic portfolio for the town.

"We do a lot of projects in the community such as workshops and street parties.

"Let's respect our love for Great Yarmouth."