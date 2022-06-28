Great Yarmouth brain tumour patient to carry Queen's Baton

Melissa Ross, who has an inoperable low-grade brainstem and spinal cord glioma, was "shocked" to find out she had been nominated to carry the Queen's Baton ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

A 30-year-old mum from Great Yarmouth suffering from an inoperable brain tumour will be carrying the Queen's Baton ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

As momentum builds in the lead-up to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Melissa Ross will carry the Queen's Baton from the new Marina Centre along the beach path to the jetty on July 9 from about 10am.

She is among thousands of baton-bearers to be given the honour of carrying the baton during its 2,500-mile journey through England, which will culminate with the opening ceremony in Birmingham on July 28.

Melissa Ross, right, with daughter Millie. - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

The inspirational mum-of-one, who was diagnosed with an inoperable low-grade brainstem and spinal cord glioma in 2015, was nominated as a baton-bearer by the charity Brain Tumour Research because of her help in raising awareness of brain tumours.

On the day, Miss Ross will be cheered on by her partner, Lee, and daughter, Millie.

She said it was "a bit of a shock" to find out she had been nominated, but carrying the Queen's Baton was "a real honour".

“It’s also a bit nerve-racking but I’m looking forward to it," she said.

“Helping to raise awareness is important to me. It’s lovely to feel like I’m making a difference.”

Before arriving in Great Yarmouth the baton relay will be visiting King's Lynn on the same morning.

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay began at Buckingham Palace last October when The Queen placed her message to the Commonwealth into the baton.

Melissa Ross, left, will be supported on the day by her partner, Lee, and daughter, Millie. - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

Miss Ross added she tries to remain open and honest about her experiences and has been contacted by other brain tumour patients.

The 30-year-old continues to suffer from debilitating pain in her neck, head and shoulders and is being closely monitored as part of a ‘watch and wait’ approach after regrowth last year saw her undergo six months of chemotherapy.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: "Melissa has worked with us time and time again to help spread awareness of brain tumours.

"She is a worthy recipient of this honour and we know she will do us proud on the day."

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours.

To find out more about Brain Tumour Research, visit www.braintumourresearch.org.