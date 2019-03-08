Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Moment rebellious racehorse makes dramatic dash for freedom

PUBLISHED: 11:49 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:49 23 October 2019

A loose horse at Great Yarmouth racecourse led to dramatic scenes on Tuesday (October 22). Picture: Sky Sports At The Races.

A loose horse at Great Yarmouth racecourse led to dramatic scenes on Tuesday (October 22). Picture: Sky Sports At The Races.

Archant

A racehorse named Jean Valjean lived up to his name when he made a leap for freedom from a seaside racetrack.

A loose horse at Great Yarmouth racecourse led to dramatic scenes on Tuesday (October 22). Picture: Sky Sports At The Races. A loose horse at Great Yarmouth racecourse led to dramatic scenes on Tuesday (October 22). Picture: Sky Sports At The Races.

The three-year-old colt was racing in a class 6 handicap over six furlongs at Great Yarmouth Racecourse on Tuesday (October 23) when his escape attempt led to dramatic scenes and a lengthy delay in the evening's timetable.

The horse, named after the fictional French revolutionary from Les Miserables, bolted under jockey Sean Kirrane, who managed to jump off the horse before it smashed through the fence, escaping into an adjacent golfcourse.

He then trotted through nearby gardens.

Racing was delayed in an effort to try to catch the horse, with staff attempting to corral him back, but he galloped away, disappearing from view.

A loose horse at Great Yarmouth racecourse led to dramatic scenes on Tuesday (October 22). Picture: Sky Sports At The Races. A loose horse at Great Yarmouth racecourse led to dramatic scenes on Tuesday (October 22). Picture: Sky Sports At The Races.

He was later found on the beach between Scratby and Caister and walked back to the track.

Trainer Richard Spencer said the horse had some cuts and bruises.

Sky Sports At The Races posted a clip of the incident with the caption: "Runaway horse! Glad to report Jean Valjean was caught unharmed after his mischief @GTYarmouthRaces."

One person commented: "Classic Jean Valjean. Always looking to be part of a revolution."

In Les Miserables Jean Valjean makes various attempts to escape from prison.

Clerk of the course Richard Aldous told Sky Sports Racing: "The problem is we're a bit open, on to the golf course and straight on to the beach and on he went down towards Scratby.

"My head groundsman and the girl with him in the truck and other lad were going for a run down the beach,

"I'm not sure whether he was caught by a member of the public, but he's now being walked back.

"Scratby is on past Caister, I don't think he went as far as that, but he was heading towards Scratby."

Mr Kirrane said: "It was just one of those things, he was in a first-time visor, caught fright and pretty much just ran flat out with me.

"It's a shame, the horse would have had a little chance in the race, but you have to make a decision when a horse is running blind through a set of barriers."

A spokesperson for Arena Racing Company, which owns Yarmouth Racecourse, said there had been no reports of any injuries to the public.

Glenn Tubby, executive director of the racecourse, said: "It's the first time I've ever seen a horse escape the racecourse.

"It's an extremely rare event."

Most Read

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Road will close for £21k pavement maintenance work

A section of Bridge Road in Potter Heigham will be closed from November 4 for three weeks during pavement maintenance works. Picture: Google Maps.

UPDATE: More than 40 trains cancelled after person hit by train

Trains have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train in Essex Picture: Sonya Brown

Revealed: The Norfolk schools with highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils last year

Thousands of children were persistently absent from state schools in Norfolk in the first two terms of last year, Department for Education figures have revealed. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

Armed police arrest man who reportedly fired air gun

An 18-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly fired an air gun in a garden in Chaucer Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Road will close for £21k pavement maintenance work

A section of Bridge Road in Potter Heigham will be closed from November 4 for three weeks during pavement maintenance works. Picture: Google Maps.

UPDATE: More than 40 trains cancelled after person hit by train

Trains have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train in Essex Picture: Sonya Brown

Revealed: The Norfolk schools with highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils last year

Thousands of children were persistently absent from state schools in Norfolk in the first two terms of last year, Department for Education figures have revealed. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

Armed police arrest man who reportedly fired air gun

An 18-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly fired an air gun in a garden in Chaucer Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘This is all for them’ - How a theatre is helping people with dementia to speak

Seagull theatre manager Karen Read. Picture: Nick Butcher

WATCH: Moment man slashes partner’s face caught on CCTV

Andrew Fearnley, 54, of Drudge Road, Gorleston, was sentenced to five years and ten months in prison after a knife attack on his partner. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Man jailed for supplying cocaine in Great Yarmouth

Paulo Botas, 45, of Garibaldi Place, Great Yarmouth, was jailed for more than three years for drug offences. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Missing school, self-harming and having suicidal thoughts prompt anti-bullying event

A girl getting bullied at school. Picture: NSPCC

Is your car winter-ready? Drivers to be stopped for lights and windscreen wiper checks

Police will be checking cars are roadworthy ahead of winter setting in. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists