WATCH: Moment rebellious racehorse makes dramatic dash for freedom

A loose horse at Great Yarmouth racecourse led to dramatic scenes on Tuesday (October 22). Picture: Sky Sports At The Races. Archant

A racehorse named Jean Valjean lived up to his name when he made a leap for freedom from a seaside racetrack.

The three-year-old colt was racing in a class 6 handicap over six furlongs at Great Yarmouth Racecourse on Tuesday (October 23) when his escape attempt led to dramatic scenes and a lengthy delay in the evening's timetable.

The horse, named after the fictional French revolutionary from Les Miserables, bolted under jockey Sean Kirrane, who managed to jump off the horse before it smashed through the fence, escaping into an adjacent golfcourse.

He then trotted through nearby gardens.

Racing was delayed in an effort to try to catch the horse, with staff attempting to corral him back, but he galloped away, disappearing from view.

He was later found on the beach between Scratby and Caister and walked back to the track.

Trainer Richard Spencer said the horse had some cuts and bruises.

Sky Sports At The Races posted a clip of the incident with the caption: "Runaway horse! Glad to report Jean Valjean was caught unharmed after his mischief @GTYarmouthRaces."

One person commented: "Classic Jean Valjean. Always looking to be part of a revolution."

In Les Miserables Jean Valjean makes various attempts to escape from prison.

Clerk of the course Richard Aldous told Sky Sports Racing: "The problem is we're a bit open, on to the golf course and straight on to the beach and on he went down towards Scratby.

"My head groundsman and the girl with him in the truck and other lad were going for a run down the beach,

"I'm not sure whether he was caught by a member of the public, but he's now being walked back.

"Scratby is on past Caister, I don't think he went as far as that, but he was heading towards Scratby."

Mr Kirrane said: "It was just one of those things, he was in a first-time visor, caught fright and pretty much just ran flat out with me.

"It's a shame, the horse would have had a little chance in the race, but you have to make a decision when a horse is running blind through a set of barriers."

A spokesperson for Arena Racing Company, which owns Yarmouth Racecourse, said there had been no reports of any injuries to the public.

Glenn Tubby, executive director of the racecourse, said: "It's the first time I've ever seen a horse escape the racecourse.

"It's an extremely rare event."