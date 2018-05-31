Search

Man in 50s suffers racially aggravated assault in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 14:22 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:22 25 June 2020

Police are appealing after a racially aggravated assault in Great Yarmouth.

Police are appealing after a racially aggravated assault in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ian Burt.

A man in his 50s was verbally abused and pushed in a racially aggravated assault in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Police have said the victim was on Victoria Road at approximately 6.30pm on Monday (June 22) when he was approached by a group of up to four men.

One of the men shouted racial abuse and then pushed the victim, who was not injured.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 9 tall, of muscular build, with short blonde hair and wearing a white tank top.

Another of the men in the group is described as white and having multi-coloured hair.

A third man is described as white, with a bald head and of muscular build.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact PC Nathan Tuck at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

