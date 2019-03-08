Police release image of potential witness in rape investigation

Police have released this image of a potential witness to an attack on a woman on July 12 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary. Archant

Police investigating a rape in Great Yarmouth have released an image of a potential witness.

It follows an incident on July 12 when a woman was attacked following a night out in the town.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Gareth Davies, said: "I would like to stress we are seeking this woman as a witness, who is believed to have spoken with the victim on the night in question.

"We believe identifying this person could greatly assist us in our enquiries," he added.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact DC Davies at Great Yarmouth CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/48328/19.

