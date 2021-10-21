Borough to pay tribute to war heroes

Published: 2:55 PM October 21, 2021

The Great Yarmouth Poppy Appeal will be launched in the town on Wednesday, October 27.

Members of the Royal British Legion and poppy sellers will be at Market Gates Shopping Centre from 11am.

The event will feature Full House, who will be playing some 1940s style music, and military vehicles at the entrance of the shopping centre.

In a similar vein, the borough’s Remembrance Sunday service will take place at the war memorial at St George’s Park, on Sunday, November 14.

The parade marshals and youth organisations will march to St George’s Park at 10.35am.

Residents are invited to gather at 10.50am with a two-minute silence at 11am.

Another commemorative event being held is the Trafalgar Day Service on Sunday, October 24 at Nelson’s Monument.

It honours Admiral Horatio Lord Nelson, who was killed by a French sniper at the Battle of Trafalgar on October 21, 1805.

The service will also include hymns, prayers, and readings. Kerry Robinson-Payne, who was the curator of the Nelson Museum, will read an account of the battle