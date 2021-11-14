Remembrance Sunday respects paid in Great Yarmouth
- Credit: Anthony Carroll
Hundreds of people gathered in Great Yarmouth to pay their respects to the nation’s war dead.
The Remembrance Sunday event, held at St George's Park on Sunday (November 14), started with a parade of cadets, veterans, civic dignitaries and serving personnel.
The large crowd, which approached 1,000 in number, heard how this year marked the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion and its work is just as important now as back in 1921.
Wreaths were laid at the First World War cenotaph and the service was taken by the Rev Jemma Saunders-Hays of St Nicholas Minster.
At the closing of the ceremony, service personnel marched to Christchurch on King Street.
You may also want to watch:
Ceremonies were also held in Gorleston and the surrounding villages.
In Caister, attendees also remembered the nine people who died in the village's lifeboat disaster which happened 120 years ago.
Most Read
- 1 'My life is in limbo' - Man's frustration at DVLA test wait
- 2 Handyman told to repay mystery £110,000 bank deposit
- 3 The nine best restaurants in Great Yarmouth according to Tripadvisor
- 4 The march of time: Photos show changes in Great Yarmouth over the years
- 5 Four pubs in Great Yarmouth area added to prestigious guide for 2022
- 6 9 events to get you in the Christmas spirit in and around Great Yarmouth
- 7 Great Yarmouth nostalgia: Step along the quays in the 1960s
- 8 How you can watch the James Paget awards night
- 9 Mementoes from 2022 to be buried in new Marina Centre
- 10 Anti-vax protest outside Great Yarmouth shopping centre