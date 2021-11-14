Remembrance Sunday respects paid in Great Yarmouth

Up to one thousand people gathered in St George's Park on November 14 to mark Remembrance Sunday. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Hundreds of people gathered in Great Yarmouth to pay their respects to the nation’s war dead.

The Remembrance Sunday event, held at St George's Park on Sunday (November 14), started with a parade of cadets, veterans, civic dignitaries and serving personnel.

The large crowd, which approached 1,000 in number, heard how this year marked the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion and its work is just as important now as back in 1921.

Wreaths were laid at the First World War cenotaph and the service was taken by the Rev Jemma Saunders-Hays of St Nicholas Minster.

At the closing of the ceremony, service personnel marched to Christchurch on King Street.

Ceremonies were also held in Gorleston and the surrounding villages.

In Caister, attendees also remembered the nine people who died in the village's lifeboat disaster which happened 120 years ago.















