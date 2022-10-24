Details of Great Yarmouth's Remembrance Sunday service announced
- Credit: Daniel Hickey
People in Great Yarmouth are being invited to attend three events paying tribute to the borough's war dead and veterans.
The borough's Remembrance Sunday service will take place at the war memorial at St George's Park, on Sunday, November 13.
The parade marshals and youth organisations will march to St George's Park at 10.35am.
People are invited to gather at 10.50am with a two-minute silence at 11am.
Later in the day Rev Pauline Simpson, chaplain and secretary/welfare officer for the Far East Prisoner of War Association, will be holding a service at 12.30pm.
The service will take place at the Far East Prisoner of War Association Memorial on Marine Parade. Attendees are asked to arrive at 12.20pm.
The mayor of Great Yarmouth, Graham Plant, will lay a wreath on behalf of the borough.
He said: "Residents are invited to commemorate these events and join us in remembering those who have fallen in battle and pay their respects."
On October Wednesday, 26 the Royal British Legion will be launching its Great Yarmouth Poppy Appeal in the market area from 11am.
As well as poppy sellers, entertainment will be provided by a live band which will be playing 1940s style music.