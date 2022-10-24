News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Details of Great Yarmouth's Remembrance Sunday service announced

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 12:17 PM October 24, 2022
Updated: 12:25 PM October 24, 2022
Remembrance Sunday Great Yarmouth 2021

More than 1,000 attended last year's service - Credit: Daniel Hickey

People in Great Yarmouth are being invited to attend three events paying tribute to the borough's war dead and veterans.

The borough's Remembrance Sunday service will take place at the war memorial at St George's Park, on Sunday, November 13. 

Yarmouth Remembrance service.

Yarmouth Remembrance service. - Credit: Nick Butcher

The parade marshals and youth organisations will march to St George's Park at 10.35am. 

People are invited to gather at 10.50am with a two-minute silence at 11am.
 

Later in the day Rev Pauline Simpson, chaplain and secretary/welfare officer for the Far East Prisoner of War Association, will be holding a service at 12.30pm.

Remembrance Sunday 2021 in Great Yarmouth

A previous remembrance service in St George's Park - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The service will take place at the Far East Prisoner of War Association Memorial on Marine Parade. Attendees are asked to arrive at 12.20pm.


The mayor of Great Yarmouth, Graham Plant, will lay a wreath on behalf of the borough.

He said: "Residents are invited to commemorate these events and join us in remembering those who have fallen in battle and pay their respects."

On October Wednesday, 26 the Royal British Legion will be launching its Great Yarmouth Poppy Appeal in the market area from 11am.

The launch of the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

A previous Poppy Appeal launch in Great Yarmouth town centre - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Police patrol village cemetery after anti-social behaviour reported
  2. 2 Fire on the Water festival bursts into fiery life on town's seafront
  3. 3 Crash on A47 along Acle Straight caused heavy delays
  1. 4 Seal breeding beach 'closed' to visitors
  2. 5 Dramatic photos show lightning strikes over Norfolk
  3. 6 People evacuated from Fire on the Water as tent collapses in heavy rain
  4. 7 Yarmouth store which went up in flames is back on the market
  5. 8 New supermarkets on the way for Norfolk - But where will they be?
  6. 9 7 of Norfolk's hidden foodie gems - according to an insider
  7. 10 Train-loving Malcom returns from epic European odyssey

As well as poppy sellers, entertainment will be provided by a live band which will be playing 1940s style music.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

A body has been found on the beach at North Drive, Great Yarmouth in the search for missing 74-year-old man Nigel Gravenall

Norfolk Live News

Body found in Great Yarmouth in search for missing 74-year-old man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Road bridge to be installed for Great Yarmouth's third river crossing

Part of busy Yarmouth road to shut for new bridge underpass works

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Gapton Hall Retail Park and a camera

£100 fine for drivers misusing Great Yarmouth car park

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
SJL Butchers and Stephen Ledington

Young butcher opens up shop on Great Yarmouth market

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon