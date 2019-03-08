Search

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

PUBLISHED: 14:24 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 20 March 2019

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Archant

A port has been ‘advised’ over unregistered cars being driven on public roads after hundreds of freshly-delivered vehicles were spotted being moved.

John Cooper, retired port welfare officer, at County Hall ready to raise concerns about the outer harbour at the scrutiny committee meeting. John Cooper, retired port welfare officer, at County Hall ready to raise concerns about the outer harbour at the scrutiny committee meeting.

Eagle-eyed Great Yarmouth resident, John Cooper, told police he had spotted the 500 cars being driven for half a mile from a transporter ship to a car park, without tax or registration plates on March 9.

His sighting was later confirmed by CCTV footage.

The concerns prompted Norfolk police to visit Peel Ports in the town’s outer harbour and advise the company to not drive cars unless on its private property.

Mr Cooper, 82, said he witnessed the cars being driven along South Denes Road near the harbour at 11.25am on March 9.

Peel Ports declined to comment on the matter.

Mr Cooper said: “I am very upset we’ve got 500 cars on a main road without insurance or tax.”

Mr Cooper added that he feared what would happen if there had been an accident.

