‘It’s like a rat-race’ - Residents of Great Yarmouth road frustrated with speeding cars

PUBLISHED: 11:57 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 06 March 2019

Residents of Kitchener Road in Great Yarmouth have put up a sign to deter motorists from speeding along the road.

Archant

Residents frustrated with motorists speeding on a road in Great Yarmouth have put up a sign to deter dangerous driving.

Traffic along the residential Kitchener Road has been compared to a “rat-race” by a man who lives there.

Brian Lafferty, 60, said: “We’ve had many accidents down the years. It won’t be too long before somebody gets killed.”

Mr Lafferty has lived on the road for 33 years and said that speeding has increased over the last 15 years.

He said that residents have been campaigning for traffic-calming measures on the 30mph road- and on February 23, after support from local councillor Mike Smith-Clare, switched on the traffic sign, which displays the speed of cars travelling on the road.

Cllr Mike Smith-Clare said: “After receiving numerous concerns we were determined to do something to help. It’s important that our local community feels safe - especially on or near local roads”

“The portable sign will hopefully improve this situation.”

