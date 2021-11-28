News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

'The right thing to do' - Great Yarmouth people respond to new restrictions

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 4:40 PM November 28, 2021
Busy Regent Road in Great Yarmouth as people enjoy being out and about as Covid restrictions are eas

Great Yarmouth residents have said the new Covid restrictions are the right thing to do. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

People in Great Yarmouth have said the new Covid restrictions are "the right thing to do".

Boris Johnson announced that from Tuesday, due to the new Omicron variant, mask wearing in shops and public transport will be mandatory.

Also from Tuesday, anyone entering the UK will have to take a PCR test two days after arrival and will need to self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.

There were two confirmed cases of the Omicron variant on Saturday in Essex and Nottingham.

Luke Frisk with a woman

Luke Frisk (right) said travelling abroad during the pandemic "won't be the same". - Credit: James Weeds

Luke Fisk said: "I work outside, so the restrictions don't affect me.

"Some of it seems a bit stupid.

"You have to wear a mask in some places, but not in others.

"I haven't been abroad since 2017 and, to be fair, we have't tried recently because of Covid.

"It just won't be the same."

Alan Dowling eating chips

Alan Dowling said he has been wearing masks indoors since restrictions were previously lifted. - Credit: James Weeds

Most Read

  1. 1 Face masks to be compulsory in shops and public transport, PM announces
  2. 2 Christmas cheer despite Storm Arwen at Christmas market
  3. 3 Eight things we learned from the prime minister's briefing
  1. 4 Man arrested in connection with sexual assault of girl released on bail
  2. 5 Flood alerts issued for parts of Norfolk due to stormy conditions
  3. 6 'Great to be back' - Big crowd at Great Yarmouth Christmas lights switch on
  4. 7 Staffing issues prompts Yarmouth vaccine centre to cancel walk-ins
  5. 8 Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting girl on her way to school
  6. 9 'They make people smile': Mural painted on to town's purple parrot house
  7. 10 Fire crews tackle large barn blaze

Alan Dowling, who was visiting the town from North Walsham said: "We still wear masks anyway.

"So nothing's changed for us.

"Boris should have kept masks mandatory anyway.

"At the moment, the travel restrictions don’t apply to us either.

"We're going away in June. But until then, all we can do is see what happens."

Alistair Todd

Alistair Todd thinks the new restrictions are the right thing to do. - Credit: James Weeds

Alistair Todd, from Great Yarmouth, said "bring the masks on".

"That's the right thing to do.

"I still wear masks indoors.

"I just really hope the government don’t do a last minute lockdown like last year.

"As for holidays, we won't be going abroad because of Covid.

"We haven't gone for the last two years and we probably won't for another two."

Lewis Guymer, with his wife Jane

Lewis and Jane Guymer said the restrictions have to be done. - Credit: James Weeds

Jane Guymer, a carer, said: "And so the government should step up the precautions.

"I'm still wearing masks everywhere.

"I'm worried about Christmas being cancelled.

"Last year was so hard.

"It was heartbreaking not being able to see the people you love at Christmastime.

"I hope there won't be, but you just don't know."

Jane's husband, Lewis, said: "The restrictions will come hard but it's got to be done.

"It only takes a month for something to happen and anything could.

"I haven't been on holiday for a couple of years because of Covid.

"I think everyone's holding fire at the moment."

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Concerned residents living in Great Yarmouth have been reassured they live in one of the safest area

Another market stall to close before £4.6m new build move

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Staff from The Smokehouse Bar and Grill won two award at the East of England Business Awards on Friday, November 19.

Ormesby restaurant wins best Norfolk restaurant at business awards

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Dashcam footage of a car dangerously overtaking on Acle Straight.

Video

Watch: Dashcam footage shows close shave on Acle Straight

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of what the new Marina Centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the bea

New operator revealed for town's £26m seafront leisure centre

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon