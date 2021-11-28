'The right thing to do' - Great Yarmouth people respond to new restrictions

Great Yarmouth residents have said the new Covid restrictions are the right thing to do. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

People in Great Yarmouth have said the new Covid restrictions are "the right thing to do".

Boris Johnson announced that from Tuesday, due to the new Omicron variant, mask wearing in shops and public transport will be mandatory.

Also from Tuesday, anyone entering the UK will have to take a PCR test two days after arrival and will need to self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.

There were two confirmed cases of the Omicron variant on Saturday in Essex and Nottingham.

Luke Frisk (right) said travelling abroad during the pandemic "won't be the same". - Credit: James Weeds

Luke Fisk said: "I work outside, so the restrictions don't affect me.

"Some of it seems a bit stupid.

"You have to wear a mask in some places, but not in others.

"I haven't been abroad since 2017 and, to be fair, we have't tried recently because of Covid.

"It just won't be the same."

Alan Dowling said he has been wearing masks indoors since restrictions were previously lifted. - Credit: James Weeds

Alan Dowling, who was visiting the town from North Walsham said: "We still wear masks anyway.

"So nothing's changed for us.

"Boris should have kept masks mandatory anyway.

"At the moment, the travel restrictions don’t apply to us either.

"We're going away in June. But until then, all we can do is see what happens."

Alistair Todd thinks the new restrictions are the right thing to do. - Credit: James Weeds

Alistair Todd, from Great Yarmouth, said "bring the masks on".

"That's the right thing to do.

"I still wear masks indoors.

"I just really hope the government don’t do a last minute lockdown like last year.

"As for holidays, we won't be going abroad because of Covid.

"We haven't gone for the last two years and we probably won't for another two."

Lewis and Jane Guymer said the restrictions have to be done. - Credit: James Weeds

Jane Guymer, a carer, said: "And so the government should step up the precautions.

"I'm still wearing masks everywhere.

"I'm worried about Christmas being cancelled.

"Last year was so hard.

"It was heartbreaking not being able to see the people you love at Christmastime.

"I hope there won't be, but you just don't know."

Jane's husband, Lewis, said: "The restrictions will come hard but it's got to be done.

"It only takes a month for something to happen and anything could.

"I haven't been on holiday for a couple of years because of Covid.

"I think everyone's holding fire at the moment."