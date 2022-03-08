Great Yarmouth residents ask MP for help over relatives in Ukraine

Great Yarmouth Mp Brandon Lewis says his office is helping a small number of people over the Ukraine crisis - Credit: PA

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis says his office is trying to help a small number of people concerned over the fate of their relatives from Ukraine as Russia continues its invasion.

Mr Lewis said: "I don’t comment on specific cases, but my office is currently trying to assist a small number of residents regarding relatives from Ukraine.”

Displaced people queue to get on a train to Poland in Lviv, Ukraine. - Credit: AP

Mr Lewis also said he was proud of his country's response to the humanitarian crisis and defended the government's handling of refugees trying to enter Britain.

It has been reported that only 50 Ukrainian refugees have been allowed into this country.

Mr Lewis said: "I am proud that Britain has stood up to support the Ukrainian people with arms and imposed strong sanctions against Putin’s regime.

"The figure of only 50 visas issued is factually incorrect. 17,700 Ukraine Family Scheme applications have been started, 8,900 applications have been submitted, 640 applications have been confirmed and 300 visas issued.

"Staff have been surged across Europe to ensure applications can be processed as quickly as possible."