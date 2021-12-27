Roller skaters celebrate major funding boost

A roller skating school is celebrating a £20,000 festive funding boost thanks to a Great Yarmouth community sports trust.

Retro Skate Academy is one of 15 sports and leisure activity groups to receive funds from the Great Yarmouth Sport and Leisure Trust.

The academy is based at Breydon Arena in Mill Road and has more than 60 members, some of who compete in national and European tournaments, winning more than 150 titles in the club's 10-year history.

It had previously been known as Retroskate Artistic Roller Skating Club and was based at the Marina Center.

The group has many skaters who are registered disabled and thrive in what the academy calls "an inclusive, encouraging team environment".

The academy now hopes to use the funding to build on its competition successes and also offer more to the special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) community.

Retro Skating Academy's Donna Wicks and Emma Parrott receive the Great Yarmouth Sport and Leisure Trust's funding from Albert Jones and Graham Plant - Credit: Great Yarmouth Sport and Leisure Trust

Emma Parrott, chair of Retro Skating Academy, said: "Great Yarmouth has some challenging health demographics and we are championing the importance of physical activity for a healthy lifestyle.

"The SEND community is keen to set up an additional needs roller skating club, and we currently have many SEND members who thrive on routine and repetitive training.

"The events will be the most significant revenue for the academy, and with GB Skate Artistic already committing to several events per year plus GB squad training, it's a positive and reassuring start for the academy."

GY Sporting Academy CIC, which manages the academy, has used a grant from Sport England towards the group's new base at Breydon Arena.

The £20,000 funding is part of a £30,000 pot of funds distributed to 15 sporting and leisure activity groups across the borough by the leisure trust.

Graham Plant, chairman of Great Yarmouth Sport and Leisure Trust, said: "Our purpose is to encourage positive activity in the borough, and for us, Retro Skating Academy has the potential to be a UK leading operation that benefits the community on many levels."

Great Yarmouth Martial Arts, Martham Cricket Club, Sweeney Sports Club, Engage Sports Coaching, Yarmouth United Football Club, Great Yarmouth Children's Theatre, Dragon's Stage and Theatre School, Caister United Football Club, PT Pete, Isabella's Dance and Musical Theatre Company, Broadway Bella's, DPA Dance Academy, Hopton Harriers and Martham Football Club have all received grassroots funding to support kit and equipment for their members.