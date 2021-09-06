News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Take a look at Great Yarmouth children returning to school

James Weeds

Published: 4:07 PM September 6, 2021   
A schoolboy smiling in the back garden.

Noah Hazell is ready for year 1 at North Denes Primary School. - Credit: Submitted

Parents across Great Yarmouth have shared their photos of their children returning to school today.

Pupils across the borough returned to school today amid parents' concerns found in a recent survey by our sister paper the EDP.

A schoolboy and a schoolgirl posing for a photo.

Phoebe, 6, and Tyler Wilsher, 10, are ready for another year at school. - Credit: Submitted

Kelly Adams, whose two sons returned to school today, said she was feeling "nervous".

"But they both need their education," Ms Adams added.

Two schoolboys posing for a photo.

Kaison, 5, and Tommy Parker, 9, all set for the new term. - Credit: Submitted

Ellen Sapsford shared that she was feeling "relieved" about her son, Noah, returning to school.

"This summer holiday seemed to go on forever, what with the children being off of school over the lockdown," Ms Sapsford said.

"But I am happy for him to now be able to go to school and back to normality.

"He really wanted to go back to school as well to see his new teacher, new classroom and school friends."

For most of the county, school's reopened today. However, some schools will begin the 2021/22 term later this week.

A school girl posing for a photo.

Icicle Chapman is excited about going up to Year 5 today. - Credit: Submitted

A schoolgirl posing for a photo.

Effie started Reception today. - Credit: Submitted

A schoolgirl posing for a photo.

Binky begins Year 1 today. - Credit: Submitted

Schoolgirls posing for a photo.

Sisters Binky and Effie ready for the first day of term. - Credit: Submitted

A schoolgirl posing for a photo.

Cassia Pegg was ready for her first day at secondary school this morning. - Credit: Submitted

Brothers and sisters posing for a photo.

Alex, Tia, Adam, Jamie, Tommy and Toby Hutchinson are all returning to school (or college) today. - Credit: Submitted

A schoolboy posing for a photo.

Tommy Hutchinson, ready for another year at school. - Credit: Submitted

A schoolboy posing for a photo.

Toby Hutchinson was excited for the start of term this morning. - Credit: Submitted

A schoolboy posing for a photo.

Alex Hutchinson was ready to begin a new school year this morning. - Credit: Submitted


