Take a look at Great Yarmouth children returning to school
Parents across Great Yarmouth have shared their photos of their children returning to school today.
Pupils across the borough returned to school today amid parents' concerns found in a recent survey by our sister paper the EDP.
Kelly Adams, whose two sons returned to school today, said she was feeling "nervous".
"But they both need their education," Ms Adams added.
Ellen Sapsford shared that she was feeling "relieved" about her son, Noah, returning to school.
"This summer holiday seemed to go on forever, what with the children being off of school over the lockdown," Ms Sapsford said.
"But I am happy for him to now be able to go to school and back to normality.
"He really wanted to go back to school as well to see his new teacher, new classroom and school friends."
For most of the county, school's reopened today. However, some schools will begin the 2021/22 term later this week.
