News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Retired company director was found dead at home, inquest hears

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 8:50 AM July 8, 2022
The inquest into the death of Michael Wadforth was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich

The inquest of Richard Eaglen was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A retired company director took his own life at a Great Yarmouth flat, a coroner has concluded.

Richard Eaglen, 45, was found dead in his flat in Hall Plain by police on January 5 this year after they used a saw to enter the property after attending a welfare check.

Mr Eaglen, who was a father-of three and had run a stationary company, had been known to the region's mental health trust.

He had bi-polar affective disorder and had a history of manic episodes and depression.

An inquest heard Mr Eaglen had been engaging with health officials and was part of an ongoing review process, which saw him on medication.

In a review meeting on December 30 there were no thoughts he intended to take his own life, but he had said he felt low.

Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, ruled Mr Eaglen's death was suicide.

If you need help or support, please contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 both 24/7.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police hunt wanted man in Great Yarmouth
  2. 2 Scaffolder faces losing job after smoking cannabis at work
  3. 3 Pleasure Beach running locals evening with discount for NR postcodes
  1. 4 Bedroom knuckle duster leads to court appearance for Bradwell man
  2. 5 What do Caister residents think of 665 home estate heading their way
  3. 6 Drink driver caught while following police car on A47
  4. 7 Lifeboat crews race to help broken down boat - but are beaten to it
  5. 8 Controversial 665-home Caister scheme approved
  6. 9 Children's truck convoy returns to region's road this August
  7. 10 Artist unveils stunning new butterfly mural on private house

Alternatively download the Stay Alive app if you are having thoughts of suicide or if you are concerned about someone else.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Channel 4 Hunted series winner Sarah Kibble reveals insider secrets after she won the show

Hunted winner reveals show secrets in Instagram diary

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Jason Statham PA IMAGES

Norfolk Live News

7 famous faces with Great Yarmouth links

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Caister FC has been handed fines and a warning by the FA

Football club fined and chairman suspended over FA breaches

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Fireworks on Great Yarmouth seafront Picture supplied by TMS Media

Where you can watch fireworks in Great Yarmouth this summer

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon