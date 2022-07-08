Retired company director was found dead at home, inquest hears

The inquest of Richard Eaglen was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A retired company director took his own life at a Great Yarmouth flat, a coroner has concluded.

Richard Eaglen, 45, was found dead in his flat in Hall Plain by police on January 5 this year after they used a saw to enter the property after attending a welfare check.

Mr Eaglen, who was a father-of three and had run a stationary company, had been known to the region's mental health trust.

He had bi-polar affective disorder and had a history of manic episodes and depression.

An inquest heard Mr Eaglen had been engaging with health officials and was part of an ongoing review process, which saw him on medication.

In a review meeting on December 30 there were no thoughts he intended to take his own life, but he had said he felt low.

Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, ruled Mr Eaglen's death was suicide.

