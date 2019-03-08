Search

Advanced search

New signs should prevent HGV 'rat run', council says

PUBLISHED: 11:40 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 27 September 2019

A HGV on Stafford Road in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday (September 24). Picture: Chris Read.

A HGV on Stafford Road in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday (September 24). Picture: Chris Read.

Archant

New signs should deter HGV drivers from using a residential road as a 'rat run', Norfolk County Council has said.

Roadworks at the Matalan/Station Road junction in Great Yarmouth began on September 23. Picture: Daniel Hickey.Roadworks at the Matalan/Station Road junction in Great Yarmouth began on September 23. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

The warnings have been placed in Southtown in Great Yarmouth during roadworks to reduce queueing at a problem junction.

Residents had expressed concern that delivery trucks would use Stafford Road, which is restricted by a 7.5 tonne limit, to get to nearby Lidl and Vauxhall.

One resident took a picture, grabbed from CCTV footage, of a HGV on the road on Tuesday (September 24).

Norfolk County Council said: "The HGV in question was not delivering to a neighbouring business.

A HGV on Stafford Road in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday (September 24). Picture: Chris Read.A HGV on Stafford Road in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday (September 24). Picture: Chris Read.

"New signage should now discourage HGVs to use this road as a 'rat run', however, we will continue to monitor the situation."

The council added: "Our Traffic Management team has been working closely with nearby Lidl and B&M who have co-operated well with the supervision of their deliveries via Station Road onto Southtown Road."

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

New images released of third river crossing as proposal reaches crucial ‘examination’ stage

A view showing the dual carriageway approach to the third river crossing Picture: Norfolk County Council

Plans lodged with council to make holiday park more ‘family-friendly’

Haven Seashore Holiday Park, Yarmouth.

‘A family has been denied the chance to live there’ - Parish council’s concerns over empty house

Somerton Parish Council is concerned about the long delays in refurbishing a council house on Horsey Road. Picture: Somerton Parish Council.

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

Ship held off Great Yarmouth after stowaways found on board allowed to dock

Stowaways have been found on The Rotra Mare which has now docked in Great Yarmouth harbour after travelling from Spain. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

New images released of third river crossing as proposal reaches crucial ‘examination’ stage

A view showing the dual carriageway approach to the third river crossing Picture: Norfolk County Council

Plans lodged with council to make holiday park more ‘family-friendly’

Haven Seashore Holiday Park, Yarmouth.

‘A family has been denied the chance to live there’ - Parish council’s concerns over empty house

Somerton Parish Council is concerned about the long delays in refurbishing a council house on Horsey Road. Picture: Somerton Parish Council.

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

Ship held off Great Yarmouth after stowaways found on board allowed to dock

Stowaways have been found on The Rotra Mare which has now docked in Great Yarmouth harbour after travelling from Spain. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Early goal condemns Great Yarmouth Town to home defeat

Great Yarmouth Town's man-of-the-match Tom Hunter drives forward Picture: STEVE WOOD

‘A place where people can flourish’ - church celebrates drop-in lunch sessions’ anniversary

Michael Jeal, the mayor of Great Yarmouth, enjoys lunch with clients and guests Picture: Rev Matthew Price

Junior football club overwhelmed by response of ‘football family’ following devastating fire

Shrublands FC secretary, John Barrett (right centre) being presented with a cheque by Norfolk Hire and Gorleston FC. Picture: Shrublands FC

Put your hands up! Fatman Scoop to perform at Bongo’s Bingo night

Be Faithful rapper Fatman Scoop is coming to Bongo's Bingo at the Ocean Rooms in Gorleston in November (Picture: PA)

New signs should prevent HGV ‘rat run’, council says

A HGV on Stafford Road in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday (September 24). Picture: Chris Read.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists