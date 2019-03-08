New signs should prevent HGV 'rat run', council says

A HGV on Stafford Road in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday (September 24). Picture: Chris Read. Archant

New signs should deter HGV drivers from using a residential road as a 'rat run', Norfolk County Council has said.

Roadworks at the Matalan/Station Road junction in Great Yarmouth began on September 23. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Roadworks at the Matalan/Station Road junction in Great Yarmouth began on September 23. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

The warnings have been placed in Southtown in Great Yarmouth during roadworks to reduce queueing at a problem junction.

Residents had expressed concern that delivery trucks would use Stafford Road, which is restricted by a 7.5 tonne limit, to get to nearby Lidl and Vauxhall.

One resident took a picture, grabbed from CCTV footage, of a HGV on the road on Tuesday (September 24).

Norfolk County Council said: "The HGV in question was not delivering to a neighbouring business.

A HGV on Stafford Road in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday (September 24). Picture: Chris Read. A HGV on Stafford Road in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday (September 24). Picture: Chris Read.

"New signage should now discourage HGVs to use this road as a 'rat run', however, we will continue to monitor the situation."

The council added: "Our Traffic Management team has been working closely with nearby Lidl and B&M who have co-operated well with the supervision of their deliveries via Station Road onto Southtown Road."

