More delays for drivers as £120m project surveys take place

Roadworks at Southtown Road have caused delays in Great Yarmouth since September. Survey work on the Third River Crossing could see further problems for drivers. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Archant

Drivers could be facing more delays in Great Yarmouth as work in preparation for the development of the town's proposed Third River Crossing is carried out.

Roadworks on Southtown Road. Surveyors will be back on the road in December. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Roadworks on Southtown Road. Surveyors will be back on the road in December. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Norfolk County Council's contractor for the project, BAM Farrans, will be digging trial holes on Queen Anne's Road from Monday (December 9).

They will then move on to Southtown Road and William Adams Way from December 16.

Nearly two months of roadworks have just been completed at Southtown Road - causing extensive delays in the area.

Nearly £700,000 was put into the work, which were part of the wider Transport for Great Yarmouth (TfGY) programme of projects, which aim to transform transport in the area over the next few years.

During the forthcoming surveys, the council has warned drivers that although Queen Anne's Road will "largely remain open", there may be 10 to 15 minute delays while work is carried out.

The delays will affect vehicles turning to and from the stretch of Queen Anne's Road west of Suffolk Road (leading to the Kings Centre) between 8am and 5pm.

The work is intended to identify potential obstacles and they expect the survey work to be finished by no later than Friday, December 13.

On Southtown Road, trial holes will be dug in the pavement near the junction with Cromwell Road.

A temporary footpath will be created by reducing the width of the carriageway. There should be no disruption to traffic, according to the council.

On William Adams Way, the westbound carriageway will be reduced from two lanes to one for a short section between the junction with Southtown Road and Beccles Road, and Harfrey's Roundabout.

The council said that short delays are possible, but "significant disruption" is not expected.

The Third River Crossing will link to the A47 and Harfrey's Roundabout via a new roundabout on the western side of the river and connect to South Denes Road on the eastern side.

Construction is scheduled to start in late 2020 and the bridge is due to open to traffic in early 2023.

A council spokesperson said: "The county council and BAM Farrans thanks people for their patience while this survey work is carried out."