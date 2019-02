Great Yarmouth road to close for one day

Rodney Road is set to close for one day. Archant

A Great Yarmouth road will close for one day while works are carried out.

Rodney Road will shut on February 12 so BT Openreach can carry out works.

Advance warning of the closure was given by a sign in the road, with BT Openreach apologising for any inconvenience.